DGAP-Adhoc : EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack

03/14/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack 
14-March-2021 / 17:29 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack 
Arbon, March 14 2021. 
Several companies of the EDAG Group were targeted by a cyber-attack in the night of March 13th, 2021. 
In accordance with the emergency protocol, all affected IT network systems were shut down immediately. In line with 
protocol, the IT task force has engaged all necessary internal and external technical experts to determine the origin, 
scope and extent of the attack and to avert further assaults. A quantification of any damage is not yet possible at 
this point in time. The company is also cooperating with the relevant authorities to potentially prevent similar 
attacks on third parties. 
The IT task force, jointly with external cybersecurity experts and data forensic specialists, is working swiftly to 
restore normal operations. 
 
If you have any requests, please contact: 
Sebastian Lehmann 
Head of Investor Relations 
EDAG Engineering Group AG 
Tel.: +49 (0) 175 80 20 226 
Mail.: ir@edag-group.ag 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      EDAG Engineering Group AG 
              Schlossgasse 2 
              9320 Arbon 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 71 54433-0 
E-mail:       ir@edag-group.ag 
Internet:     www.edag.com 
ISIN:         CH0303692047 
WKN:          A143NB 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart 
EQS News ID:  1175410 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1175410 14-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2021 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)

