DGAP-Adhoc : EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack

14-March-2021 / 17:29 CET/CEST
Arbon, March 14 2021.
Several companies of the EDAG Group were targeted by a cyber-attack in the night of March 13th, 2021.
In accordance with the emergency protocol, all affected IT network systems were shut down immediately. In line with
protocol, the IT task force has engaged all necessary internal and external technical experts to determine the origin,
scope and extent of the attack and to avert further assaults. A quantification of any damage is not yet possible at
this point in time. The company is also cooperating with the relevant authorities to potentially prevent similar
attacks on third parties.
The IT task force, jointly with external cybersecurity experts and data forensic specialists, is working swiftly to
restore normal operations.
If you have any requests, please contact:
Sebastian Lehmann
Head of Investor Relations
EDAG Engineering Group AG
Tel.: +49 (0) 175 80 20 226
Mail.: ir@edag-group.ag
Language: English
Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 54433-0
E-mail: ir@edag-group.ag
Internet: www.edag.com
ISIN: CH0303692047
WKN: A143NB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
