DGAP-Adhoc : EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack 14-March-2021 / 17:29 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack Arbon, March 14 2021. Several companies of the EDAG Group were targeted by a cyber-attack in the night of March 13th, 2021. In accordance with the emergency protocol, all affected IT network systems were shut down immediately. In line with protocol, the IT task force has engaged all necessary internal and external technical experts to determine the origin, scope and extent of the attack and to avert further assaults. A quantification of any damage is not yet possible at this point in time. The company is also cooperating with the relevant authorities to potentially prevent similar attacks on third parties. The IT task force, jointly with external cybersecurity experts and data forensic specialists, is working swiftly to restore normal operations. If you have any requests, please contact: Sebastian Lehmann Head of Investor Relations EDAG Engineering Group AG Tel.: +49 (0) 175 80 20 226 Mail.: ir@edag-group.ag =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG Schlossgasse 2 9320 Arbon Switzerland Phone: +41 71 54433-0 E-mail: ir@edag-group.ag Internet: www.edag.com ISIN: CH0303692047 WKN: A143NB Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1175410 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

