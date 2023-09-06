LYON, France, September 6, 2023 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver a presentation and host 1x1 investor meetings at the upcoming Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference and the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, both being held September 11-13, 2023, in New York City.

H.C. Wainwright presentation details:

Date: Tuesday, September 12 Time: 4:30 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Morgan Stanley presentation details:

Date: Wednesday, September 13 Time: 7:30 AM - 8:00 AM ET

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market. EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, us.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com.