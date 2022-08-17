Edda Wind : 2nd Quarter Report 2022

Here are the highlights:

Further improvements in market outlook

The rate at which coastal nations are developing off shore wind is accelerating. The outbreak of the Ukrainian war has resulted in even greater focus on energy security and alternative sources of energy. In this context, off shore wind will be an even more important part of the energy supply for the future.

Edda Wind supports the requirement to service tomorrow's off shore wind parks. It is not only about wind and sea. It is about ensuring aff ordable renewable energy to support continued economic growth without destroying the environment. It is about delivering power to people and what we pass on to the next generations.