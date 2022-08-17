Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Edda Wind AS
  News
  Summary
    EWIND   NO0010998529

EDDA WIND AS

(EWIND)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:34 2022-08-17 am EDT
24.85 NOK    0.00%
03:54aEDDA WIND : 2nd Quarter Report 2022
PU
03:14aEDDA WIND : Q2 Report 2022
PU
03:14aEDDA WIND : Q2 Presentation 2022
PU
Edda Wind : 2nd Quarter Report 2022

08/17/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Here are the highlights:
  • Strong demand growth, estimated more than 250 vessels by 2030, excluding China, far exceeding existing tonnage and order book of totally 49 vessels
  • Increasing rates as Oil & Gas tonnage exit off shore wind
  • Increased focus and accelerated pace for the renewable energy transition
  • Seven vessels under construction, including Edda Breeze which was delivered from yard in Q2 2022 and is awaiting installation of the gangway system
  • Delivery of Edda Breeze and Edda Brint to clients postponed to January 2023 due to delayed delivery of the gangway systems
  • Vessels ordered at low prices with attractive delivery schedule
  • 99.6% utilization in Q2 2022

Further improvements in market outlook

The rate at which coastal nations are developing off shore wind is accelerating. The outbreak of the Ukrainian war has resulted in even greater focus on energy security and alternative sources of energy. In this context, off shore wind will be an even more important part of the energy supply for the future.

Edda Wind supports the requirement to service tomorrow's off shore wind parks. It is not only about wind and sea. It is about ensuring aff ordable renewable energy to support continued economic growth without destroying the environment. It is about delivering power to people and what we pass on to the next generations.

Edda Wind is unfortunately experiencing delays in delivery of gangway systems for the first four vessels to be delivered.

The world-wide off shore wind fleet is projected to require more than 250 vessels by 2030. This presents a tremendous growth opportunity for Edda Wind. The company is a leading operator with a portfolio of both long- and short/medium term contracts, balancing stable cash flows with flexibility to capitalize on favorable market dynamics. Edda Wind is targeting both the operation & maintenance segment as well as the commissioning segment. We expect that the strong demand for vessels, combined with limited supply, will result in favorable day rates, particularly in the shorter commissioning segment. The fact that robust commodity prices is pulling subsea tonnage back to oil & gas is expected to increase the positive development on the day
rates in off shore wind.

We are grateful to all stakeholders who have, and continue to, show confidence in Edda Wind and our business.

Read the entire report by using the download below.

Kenneth Walland
CEO

Disclaimer

Edda Wind ASA published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 07:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 33,1 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Net income 2022 5,83 M 5,94 M 5,94 M
Net Debt 2022 119 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 162 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,50x
EV / Sales 2023 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart EDDA WIND AS
Duration : Period :
Edda Wind AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDDA WIND AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,85 NOK
Average target price 40,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Walland Chief Executive Officer
Håvard Framnes Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDDA WIND AS-26.70%165
VINCI2.48%54 383
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-2.46%32 592
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.60%30 219
QUANTA SERVICES24.22%20 448
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.16%19 443