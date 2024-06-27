EDDA WIND ASA: New share capital registered

27 Jun 2024 09:22 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

Edda Wind ASA

Haugesund, 27 June 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on
25 June 2024 by Edda Wind ASA ("Edda Wind" or the "Company") regarding the
successfully placed private placement as described therein (the "Private
Placement") and the resolution by the Board of Directors to issue 17,000,000 new
shares (the "New Shares") in the Company pursuant to an authorisation granted by
the Company's general meeting on 29 May 2024.

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the New Shares has
today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.
Foretaksregisteret). Edda Wind's new share capital is NOK 12,931,448.80, divided
into 129,314,488 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.1.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Stubhaug, VP Finance Edda Wind
Phone: +47 917 42 725
E-mail: lars.stubhaug@eddawind.com

Herman Hovland Øverlie, CFO Edda Wind
Phone: +47 922 46 501
E-mail: hermann.overlie@eddawind.com

ABOUT EDDA WIND
Edda Wind is a leading offshore wind service company headquartered in Haugesund,
Norway. The Company develops, builds, owns and operates purpose-built Service
Operation Vessels ("SOV") and Commissioning Service Operation Vessels ("CSOV")
for offshore wind farms worldwide. Edda Wind is creating the next generation of
offshore wind service vessels and works closely with partners to develop new
technologies to reduce emissions without compromising operational capabilities
or cost competitiveness.

As of today, the Company owns and operates two purpose-built offshore wind SOVs
and three CSOVs, and has eight dedicated offshore wind vessels under
construction - one SOV and seven CSOVs. All newbuild vessels are prepared for
zero-emission utilising liquid organic hydrogen carrier and/or methanol as an
energy source.

Edda Wind ASA is listed on Oslo Børs under ticker EWIND.

Read more: www.eddawind.com

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

Source

Edda Wind ASA

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Company Name

EDDA WIND ASA

ISIN

NO0010998529

Symbol

EWIND

Market

Oslo Børs

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Edda Wind ASA published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 07:28:05 UTC.