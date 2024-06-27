EDDA WIND ASA: New share capital registered

Haugesund, 27 June 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on

25 June 2024 by Edda Wind ASA ("Edda Wind" or the "Company") regarding the

successfully placed private placement as described therein (the "Private

Placement") and the resolution by the Board of Directors to issue 17,000,000 new

shares (the "New Shares") in the Company pursuant to an authorisation granted by

the Company's general meeting on 29 May 2024.



The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the New Shares has

today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.

Foretaksregisteret). Edda Wind's new share capital is NOK 12,931,448.80, divided

into 129,314,488 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.1.



For further information, please contact:



Lars Stubhaug, VP Finance Edda Wind

Phone: +47 917 42 725

E-mail: lars.stubhaug@eddawind.com



Herman Hovland Øverlie, CFO Edda Wind

Phone: +47 922 46 501

E-mail: hermann.overlie@eddawind.com



ABOUT EDDA WIND

Edda Wind is a leading offshore wind service company headquartered in Haugesund,

Norway. The Company develops, builds, owns and operates purpose-built Service

Operation Vessels ("SOV") and Commissioning Service Operation Vessels ("CSOV")

for offshore wind farms worldwide. Edda Wind is creating the next generation of

offshore wind service vessels and works closely with partners to develop new

technologies to reduce emissions without compromising operational capabilities

or cost competitiveness.



As of today, the Company owns and operates two purpose-built offshore wind SOVs

and three CSOVs, and has eight dedicated offshore wind vessels under

construction - one SOV and seven CSOVs. All newbuild vessels are prepared for

zero-emission utilising liquid organic hydrogen carrier and/or methanol as an

energy source.



Edda Wind ASA is listed on Oslo Børs under ticker EWIND.



Read more: www.eddawind.com



***



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site