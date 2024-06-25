Edda Wind ASA: Contemplated private placement

Haugesund, 25 June 2024: Edda Wind ASA (the "Edda Wind" or the "Company")

announces that it has engaged ABG Sundal Collier ASA and DNB Markets, a part of

DNB Bank ASA as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and Danske Bank

and Sparebank 1 Markets AS as Joint Bookrunners (together with the Joint Global

Coordinators, the "Managers") to advise on and effect a contemplated private

placement (the "Private Placement") of new ordinary shares in the Company (the

"Offer Shares") raising gross proceeds of the NOK equivalent of EUR 35 million.

The price per Offer Share in the Private Placement (the "Offer Price") is set at

a fixed price of NOK 23.5 per Offer Shares by the Company's board of directors

(the "Board").



The Private Placement



Wilhelmsen New Energy AS, Geveran Trading Co Ltd. and EPS Ventures Ltd (Eastern

Pacific Shipping), together owning 82.14% of the outstanding shares in the

Company, have pre-subscribed for the full Private Placement. Subject to investor

interest in the Private Placement, the top three shareholders will scale back

their subscriptions towards pro-rata holding (i.e. 82.14% of the Private

Placement).



The net proceeds from the Private Placement are intended to revitalise the

Company's liquidity position following a period of unscheduled offhire and

operational setbacks. Following the Private Placement, the Company will have a

liquid and strong balance sheet enabling the Company to explore further growth

and accretive opportunities.



The application period in the Private Placement will commence today, 25 June

2024 at 16:30 hours CEST and is expected to close on or before 26 June 2024 at

08:00 hours CEST. The Company, after consultation with the Managers, reserves

the right to, at any time and in its sole discretion and for any reason, close

or extend the application period or to cancel the Private Placement in its

entirety on short or without notice. If the application period is shortened or

extended, any other dates referred to herein may be amended accordingly.



The Private Placement will be directed towards selected Norwegian and

international investors (a) outside the United States, subject to applicable

exemptions from any prospectus and registration requirements and in reliance on

Regulation S. under the U.S, Securities Act 1933, as amended (the "Securities

Act"), and (b) to investors in the United States who are QIBs as defined in Rule

144A under the Securities Act, and to "major U.S. institutional investors" as

defined in SEC Rule 15a-6 under the United States Exchange Act of 1934, in each

case subject to an exemption being available from offer prospectus requirements

and any other filing or registration requirements in the applicable

jurisdictions, including the EU Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129

of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus

Regulation", and subject to other selling restrictions. The minimum application

and allocation amount has been set to the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000 per

investor. The Company may, however, at its sole discretion, allocate New Shares

for an amount below EUR 100,000 to the extent applicable exemptions from the

prospectus requirement pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, the

Prospectus Regulation and ancillary regulations are available. Further selling

restrictions and transaction terms will apply.



Allocation and final number of Offer Shares to be issued will be determined

after the expiry of the application period by the Board and at its sole

discretion, in consultation with the Managers, based on criteria such as (but

not limited to) pre-commitments, current ownership in the Company, timeliness of

the application, price leadership, relative order size, sector knowledge,

investment history, perceived investor quality and investment horizon. The Board

reserves the right at its sole discretion, to reject and/or reduce any orders,

in whole or in part. The Board and the Managers further reserve the right, at

their sole discretion, to take into account the creditworthiness of any

applicant. There is no guarantee that any potential investor will be allocated

shares.



Settlement and Dates



The Offer Shares are expected to be settled with new shares in the Company to be

issued under the existing Board authorisation to issue new shares (the "Board

Authorisation") granted by the Company's annual general meeting held on 29 May

2024, and delivery versus payment ("DVP") settlement is expected to be

facilitated by a pre-funding agreement expected to be entered into between the

Company and the Joint Global Coordinators (the "Pre-funding Agreement").



The Offer Shares allocated to applicants in the Private Placement will be

tradable after the announcement by the Company that the share capital increase

pertaining to the Private Placement has been registered with the Norwegian

Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE"), which is expected on or about 27

June 2024 (T+1).



Settlement is expected to take place on or about 28 June 2024 (T+2) on a DVP

basis.



Conditions for Completion



Completion of the Private Placement by delivery of the Offer Shares to

applicants in the Private Placement (the "Applicants") is subject to: (i) the

Board resolving to proceed with the Private Placement and to allocate the Offer

Shares; (ii) the Board resolving the issuance of new shares pertaining to the

Private Placement pursuant to the Board Authorisation; and (iii) the

registration of the share capital increase in the NRBE.



Applicants' acquisitions of Offer Shares in the Private Placement are final and

binding and cannot be revoked, canceled, or terminated by the respective

investors.



The Company reserves the right, at any time and for any reason, to cancel,

and/or modify the terms of, the Private Placement prior to notification of

allocation. Neither the Company nor the Managers will be liable for any losses

incurred by Applicant if the Private Placement is cancelled, irrespective of the

reason for such cancellation.



Potential Subsequent Offering



Subject to, among other things, completion of the Private Placement, publication

of a prospectus and prevailing market price of the Company's shares being higher

than the Offer Price as determined by the Board, and potentially also approval

by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company (if required), the Board will

consider whether it is appropriate to carry out a subsequent offering (the

"Subsequent Offering") at the Offer Price. Any such Subsequent Offering, if

applicable, and subject to applicable securities laws, shall be directed towards

existing eligible shareholders in the Company as of 25 June 2024 (as registered

with the VPS two trading days thereafter), who (i) were not allocated Offer

Shares in the Private Placement, and (ii) are not resident in a jurisdiction

where such offering would be unlawful, or would (in jurisdictions other than

Norway) require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action (the

"Eligible Shareholders"). The Company reserves the right in its sole discretion

to not conduct or to cancel the Subsequent Offering.



Equal treatment



The contemplated Private Placement implies that the shareholders' preferential

rights to subscribe for and being allocated the Offer Shares are set aside. The

Board has considered the structure of the equity raise in light of the equal

treatment obligations under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, the

rules on equal treatment under Euronext Oslo Rule Book Part II and the Oslo

Stock Exchange's Guidelines on the rule of equal treatment. The Board is of the

view that it is in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to

raise equity through a private placement. A private placement enables the

Company to revitalise its liquidity position following a period of unscheduled

offhire and operational setbacks, and will provide the Company with a liquid and

strong balance sheet enabling the Company to explore further growth and

accretive opportunities. Further, a private placement will reduce execution and

completion risk and allows for the Company to raise capital more quickly, as

well as the ability to utilize current market conditions, raise capital at a

lower discount compared to a rights issue and without the underwriting

commissions normally seen with rights offerings.



On this basis the Board has considered the proposed transaction structure to be

in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders.



An updated Company presentation is available at the Company's webpage:

www.eddawind.com.



Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection

with the Private Placement.



For further information, please contact:

Lars Stubhaug, VP Finance Edda Wind

Phone: +47 917 42 725

E-mail: lars.stubhaug@eddawind.com



Herman Hovland Øverlie, CFO Edda Wind

Phone: +47 922 46 501

E-mail: hermann.overlie@eddawind.com



ABOUT EDDA WIND

Edda Wind is a leading offshore wind service company headquartered in Haugesund,

Norway. The Company develops, builds, owns and operates purpose-built Service

Operation Vessels ("SOV") and Commissioning Service Operation Vessels ("CSOV")

for offshore wind farms worldwide. Edda Wind is creating the next generation of

offshore wind service vessels and works closely with partners to develop new

technologies to reduce emissions without compromising operational capabilities

or cost competitiveness.



As of today, the Company owns and operates two purpose-built offshore wind SOVs

and three CSOVs, and has eight dedicated offshore wind vessels under

construction - one SOV and seven CSOVs. All newbuild vessels are prepared for

zero-emission utilising liquid organic hydrogen carrier and/or methanol as an

energy source.



Read more: www.eddawind.com



