Edda Wind ASA is a Norway-based company that provides service operation to the global offshore wind industry. The Company develops, builds, owns and operates purpose-built Service Operation Vessels (SOV) and Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) for offshore wind farms worldwide. The vessels accommodate wind turbine technicians and provide services during the commissioning and operation of offshore wind farms. Edda Wind owns and operates two vessels working for Oersted, and operates one chartered frontrunner for a long term contract with Ocean Breeze. In addition, there is a newbuild program of two SOVs and four CSOVs, of which two SOVs and two CSOVs are committed on mid- to long term contracts with Vestas, Ocean Breeze, Siemens Gamesa and SSE.