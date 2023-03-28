EQS-News: edding Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Report

edding Aktiengesellschaft: edding postpones publication date for 2022 annual report



28.03.2023 / 11:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



edding postpones publication date for 2022 annual report



Implementation of ESEF tagging requirements more time-consuming than planned



Preliminary results confirmed edding AG is postponing the date for publication of its Annual Report for 2022 by two weeks to 14 April 2023.



For the first time, electronic tagging of the notes to the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the ESEF standard ("European Single Electronic Format") is required for the consolidated financial statements for 2022. In previous years, the requirement only applied to the edding group’s statement of financial position, statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cashflows.



The work on this is technically very complex and requires more time than planned. The audit of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements has been completed; only the technical audit of the ESEF files will take until April. For this reason, it is necessary to postpone the publication date; the correction of the pre-announcement of the publication will be made as of today's date.



The preliminary results announced in the Corporate News of 28 February 2023 have not changed and have thus been confirmed.



The declaration on the Corporate Governance Code pursuant to § 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Declaration of Conformity) will be adjusted. With regard to the annual report 2023, it is planned to publish it again within 90 days after the end of the financial year.



About edding AG: Founded in Hamburg in 1960, the company generated Group sales revenues of EUR 159.2 million in 2022 with an annual average of 735 employees. Under the edding, Legamaster and Playroom brands, the company offers long-lasting, high-quality products and solutions for private and commercial use. The portfolio includes markers and writing instruments, visual communication products such as flipcharts, whiteboards and e-screens, innovative digital applications as well as tattoo ink. The company's fundamental values embrace responsibility towards the environment and society. edding wants to empower people to express their personality, ideas and thoughts and make them visible on a wide variety of surfaces.

Ahrensburg, 28 March 2023



edding Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board Ahrensburg, 28 March 2023edding AktiengesellschaftThe Management Board

28.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

