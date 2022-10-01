Edel : Alphaville chart orchestral project “Eternally Yours” sensationally at #2 in the album charts

Berlin, 30th September 2022

The Alphaville project "Eternally Yours" enters the official German Album Charts at position 2 and thus celebrates the highest album chart entry in the band's almost 40-year history.

Alphaville founder and singer Marian Gold: "We are all very happy about this great success of 'Eternally Yours'. For Alphaville, a long-awaited dream has come true to realise this album, which had been planned for decades, together with the German Film Orchestra Babelsberg. And now we can share the result with our fans, in the charts and on stage. Simply great!"

Almost four decades after the band was founded and 38 years after the release of their debut "Forever Young" in 1984, Alphaville are back in 2022 with the album full of orchestral arrangements of their greatest hits and some largely unknown songs previously only released as part of Alphaville's "Dreamscapes" project.

The project was largely driven by Executive Producer Thomas Thyssen (Schubert Music Europe), who emphasises the great teamwork of all those involved in the project: "What lasts a long time becomes a #2 in the Official German Album Charts. My warmest congratulations to all those involved, first and foremost of course to Marian Gold, Christian Mielke, all the Alphaville band members, to Marcus Heinicke and the entire Neue Meister team, to our arrangers Max Knoth and Christian Lohr, to Klaus Beyer and the entire German Film Orchestra Babelsberg, as well as to all our terrific promoters, partner agencies, helping hands and supporters. An extremely well-deserved success for a fabulous album!"

"Eternally Yours" is released on the label Neue Meister (Edel Kultur). "Die großartigen Songs von Alphaville haben eine außergewöhnliche musikalische Qualität, wie es auch unsere neue, exzellente Orchesterfassung beweist. Ein einzigartiges Projekt für Neue Meister", so Label-Chef Marcus Heinicke.

The album "Eternally Yours" can be ordered as a double CD, in 180g black and limited gold-coloured vinyl editions as well as a Limited Edition Collectors Box Set here: https://bio.to/AlphavillePR

And so "Eternally Yours" can also be experienced live on stage in Germany's major concert halls and philharmonic halls in 2023:

13.04.23 Essen Philharmonie

14.04.23 Düsseldorf Tonhalle

15.04.23 Kassel Kongress Palais

05.05.23 Frankfurt Alte Oper

19.05.23 Bremen Die Glocke

20.05.23 Hannover Theater am Aegi

27.05.23 Freiburg Konzerthaus

28.05.23 Stuttgart Liederhalle

07.06.23 Leipzig Gewandhaus

11.06.23 Hamburg Laeiszhalle

12.06.23 Berlin Philharmonie

13.06.23 Dresden Kulturpalast

16.06.23 München Isarphilharmonie

17.06.23 Nürnberg Meistersinger Halle

20.06.23 Dortmund Konzerthaus

Tickets: http://alphaville.reservix.de