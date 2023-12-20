Hamburg, 20th December 2023

Sales increased by 1.2% to EUR 280.2 million

Consolidated net profit increased by 2.8% to EUR 12.7 million

EBITDA increased by 1.2% to EUR 31.3 million



Edel SE & Co. KGaA in Hamburg increased its sales and consolidated net income for the past financial year 2022/23 (1 October 2022 - 30 September 2023) compared to the previous year.

The consolidated turnover of Edel SE & Co. KGaA rose by 1.2% from EUR 277.0 million in the previous year to EUR 280.2 million. EBITDA rose by 1.2% to EUR 31.3 million after EUR 31.0 million in the previous year. EBIT increased from EUR 21.5 million to EUR 22.2 million. Consolidated net profit for the year rose by 2.8% from EUR 12.4 million in the previous financial year to EUR 12.7 million. Earnings after minority interests rose from EUR 11.6 million to EUR 12.2 million. Earnings per share thus totalled EUR 0.57 (previous year: EUR 0.54). The result includes the effects of the adjustment posting for the first half of 2022/23.

Cash and cash equivalents as at 30 September 2023 amounted to EUR 16.5 million (previous year: EUR 15.6 million). Cash flow from operating activities increased to EUR 32.1 million (previous year: EUR 16.6 million). Equity as at 30 September 2023 amounted to EUR 49.9 million (previous year: EUR 43.9 million). The equity ratio was 25.9% (previous year: 22.5%).

The financial year was characterised by various effects. In the first half of the year, optimal media saw a strong increase in sales, mainly due to price adjustments in connection with higher raw material prices. The second half of the year, on the other hand, was characterised by challenging price reductions and volume pressure. Nevertheless, optimal media was able to close the financial year with a higher result than in the previous year. The financial year of the Music & Entertainment content and distribution divisions was characterised above all by the continued growth in business with digital platforms. The Edel publishing group also had a successful year and recorded a pleasing development.

"Despite the challenging economic situation, we were able to successfully develop our business with our artists, partners and colleagues. Our work with digital content in particular continues to grow strongly and was able to very well compensate for the slight reluctance of consumers to purchase physical products, including the vinyl market," explains Dr Jonas Haentjes, Managing Director of the general partner Edel Management SE.

Business is expected to remain successful and profitable in the 2023/24 financial year. The company is planning sales of EUR 280 to 300 million and a consolidated net profit for the year of EUR 10.0 to 15.0 million.

The company is proposing a dividend of EUR 0.30 per share for the past financial year.