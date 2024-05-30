Hamburg, May 30, 2024

Edel SE & Co. KGaA has acquired Jumbo Neue Medien und Verlag GmbH from the managing director and founder Gabriele Swiderski as well as the shares of W1-Media GmbH with effect from April 1, 2024. Edel Music & Entertainment and the Edel Publishing Group are thus expanding their already very successful children's radio play, audio book and book program in the Edel Kids and Karibu divisions. Gabriele Swiderski will remain on the management board. Ulrich Maske will continue his work in program management as producer and director.

Jonas Haentjes, CEO of Edel SE & Co. KGaA: "Gabi and Ulli have built up an impressive program of radio plays, audio books and books over decades and established a publishing house with outstanding content that reaches and delights many people. We want to build on this success together and inspire even more people with it."

Gabriele Swiderski, Managing Director of Jumbo Neue Medien und Verlag GmbH: "I am looking forward to working with Jonas Haentjes and his team at Edel, with whom we will lead Jumbo Verlag into the future with its creative and successful book and audiobook program for children and the literary book program GOYA and audiobook program GOYALiT. In this way, the publishing house will remain in Hamburg and we will also secure the creative career prospects of its employees locally."

Ulrich Maske: "EDEL and JUMBO are both owner-managed companies and have known each other for many years. Both sides have experience with books, audio books, radio plays and music productions. We have also worked together successfully on a number of occasions. Against this background, we have held talks about how we can strengthen this collaboration. What is important to us is continuity, creative exchange in cooperation, strengthening joint structures with all the advantages for our artistic partners, for retailers and for readers and listeners of all ages."

About Jumbo:

Under the motto "Only the best for children", Hamburg-based JUMBO Verlag has been publishing high-quality and exciting audiobooks for over 30 years. Alongside its audiobook program, JUMBO has also been publishing children's books for many years. The GOYA libre label combines gripping youth and all-age audiobooks under the motto "Listen to the adventure". Creative, captivating, entertaining and sophisticated book and audio productions for adults are published under the GOYALiT and GOYA labels.