Edelweiss Financial Services : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

EW/Sec/2022/146

August 6, 2022

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P J Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Scrip Code:- 532922 Symbol:- EDELWEISS Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Credit Rating

This is to inform you that Acuite Ratings & Research Limited has vide its letter dated August 5, 2022, revised the rating on the Non-convertible Debenture Program of the Company to Acuite AA- from Acuite AA.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Edelweiss Financial Services Limited

Digitally signed

TARUN by TARUN

KHURANA

KHURANA Date: 2022.08.06 17:14:06 +05'30'

Tarun Khurana

Company Secretary

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited

Corporate Identity Number: L99999MH1995PLC094641

Registered Office: Edelweiss House, off. C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Mumbai - 400 098 Tel No.: +91 22 4009 4400 Fax: +91 22 4019 4890

Email: cs@edelweissfin.comWebsite: www.edelweissfin.com