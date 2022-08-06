Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Edelweiss Financial Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDELWEISS   INE532F01054

EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

(EDELWEISS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-05 am EDT
57.20 INR   -1.80%
08:34aEDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
08/04EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Appointment
PU
08/04Edelweiss Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edelweiss Financial Services : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

08/06/2022 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EW/Sec/2022/146

August 6, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code:- 532922

Symbol:- EDELWEISS

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Credit Rating

This is to inform you that Acuite Ratings & Research Limited has vide its letter dated August 5, 2022, revised the rating on the Non-convertible Debenture Program of the Company to Acuite AA- from Acuite AA.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Edelweiss Financial Services Limited

Digitally signed

TARUN by TARUN

KHURANA

KHURANA Date: 2022.08.06 17:14:06 +05'30'

Tarun Khurana

Company Secretary

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited

Corporate Identity Number: L99999MH1995PLC094641

Registered Office: Edelweiss House, off. C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Mumbai - 400 098 Tel No.: +91 22 4009 4400 Fax: +91 22 4019 4890

Email: cs@edelweissfin.comWebsite: www.edelweissfin.com

Disclaimer

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 12:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
08:34aEDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
08/04EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Appointment
PU
08/04Edelweiss Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
06/27EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Credit Rating
PU
06/26ICRA Keeps A+ Rating on Edelweiss Financial Services' Bonds; Raises Outlook to Stable
MT
05/30TRANSCRIPT : Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 30, 2022
CI
05/27Edelweiss Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter an..
CI
05/27Edelweiss Financial Services Limited Recommends Final Dividend
CI
04/07EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/29EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Dividend
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 1 617 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51 377 M 647 M 647 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 6 165
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Edelweiss Financial Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 57,20 INR
Average target price 59,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rashesh Chandrakant Shah Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ananya Suneja Chief Financial Officer
Tarun Khurana Secretary, Compliance Officer & Manager
Chinniah Kunnasagaran Independent Non-Executive Director
Pudugramam Narayanaswamy Venkatachalam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED-20.56%647
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-13.86%45 333
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-13.60%10 641
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-15.00%7 666
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-14.90%5 357
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.13%3 679