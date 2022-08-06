Edelweiss Financial Services : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

EW/Sec/2022/146
August 6, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P J Towers,
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400 001.
Mumbai - 400 051.
Scrip Code:- 532922
Symbol:- EDELWEISS
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Credit Rating
This is to inform you that Acuite Ratings & Research Limited has vide its letter dated August 5, 2022, revised the rating on the Non-convertible Debenture Program of the Company to Acuite AA- from Acuite AA.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Edelweiss Financial Services Limited
Digitally signed
TARUN by TARUN
KHURANA
KHURANA Date: 2022.08.06 17:14:06 +05'30'
Tarun Khurana
Company Secretary
