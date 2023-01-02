Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Edelweiss Financial Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDELWEISS   INE532F01054

EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

(EDELWEISS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:25 2023-01-02 am EST
64.05 INR    0.00%
04:11aIIFL Finance to raise funds via public issue
RE
04:09aEdelweiss Financial Services to raise funds via public issue
RE
2022Edelweiss Financial Services : Updates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IIFL Finance to raise funds via public issue

01/02/2023 | 04:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's IIFL Finance plans to raise at least 1 billion rupees ($12.10 million) through public issue of non-convertible debentures, according to a product note.

The issue, which also has a greenshoe option to retain an oversubscription of 9 billion rupees, will open for subscription on Friday and close on Jan. 18.

The company is offering bonds maturing in two years, three years and five years at an annual coupon in the range of 8.50% to 9% for investors.

Equirus Capital, Edelweiss, Trust Investment Advisors, IIFL Securities are the lead managers for the bond issue, which is rated AA by CRISIL and ICRA.

Fundraising through public issues is expected to see an uptick in 2023 as retail investors bet on attractive interest rates and companies look to diversify their funding portfolio under tightening liquidity conditions.

($1 = 82.6600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sohini Goswami)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 0.00% 64.05 Delayed Quote.0.00%
IIFL FINANCE LIMITED -1.02% 476.3 Delayed Quote.0.00%
IIFL SECURITIES LIMITED 1.98% 64.25 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
04:11aIIFL Finance to raise funds via public issue
RE
04:09aEdelweiss Financial Services to raise funds via public issue
RE
2022Edelweiss Financial Services : Updates
PU
2022Edelweiss Financial Services : Tranche I Prospectus (Final filed with SE)
PU
2022Edelweiss Financial Services : Shelf Prospectus (Final filed with SE)
PU
2022India's Edelweiss acquires L&T-CPPIB infrastructure project for $725 million
RE
2022Edelweiss Financial Services : Draft Shelf Prospectus (Draft filed with SE)
PU
2022Acuite Ratings Keeps AA- Rating on Edelweiss Financial Services' Bonds; Outlook Negativ..
MT
2022Renee Cosmetics Private Limited announced that it has received $25 million in funding f..
CI
2022Crisil Keeps AA- Rating on Edelweiss Financial Services' Bonds; Outlook Stable
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 3 017 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 57 530 M 695 M 695 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 4 490
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Edelweiss Financial Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 64,05 INR
Average target price 54,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rashesh Chandrakant Shah Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ananya Suneja Chief Financial Officer
Tarun Khurana Secretary, Compliance Officer & Manager
Chinniah Kunnasagaran Independent Non-Executive Director
Pudugramam Narayanaswamy Venkatachalam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED0.00%695
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-18.71%42 177
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%10 620
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.0.00%7 850
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-19.71%5 190
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.00%3 430