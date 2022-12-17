Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Edelweiss Financial Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDELWEISS   INE532F01054

EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

(EDELWEISS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-16 am EST
68.00 INR   -0.73%
05:25aIndia's Edelweiss acquires L&T-CPPIB infrastructure project for $725 million
RE
12/14Edelweiss Financial Services : Draft Shelf Prospectus (Draft filed with SE)
PU
12/08Acuite Ratings Keeps AA- Rating on Edelweiss Financial Services' Bonds; Outlook Negative
MT
India's Edelweiss acquires L&T-CPPIB infrastructure project for $725 million

12/17/2022 | 05:25am EST
A man walks past the Larsen and Toubro (L&T) head office in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund CPP Investments Board and construction firm Larsen and Toubro said they have sold the entire stake in their joint venture to Indian investment firm Edelweiss for 60 billion Indian rupees ($725.46 million)

The joint venture called L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited owned eight roads and one power transmission asset in India.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and other conditions but will give Edelweiss' platform 26 assets with a mix of power transmission, substations and highway assets across India

"These assets have a proven track record of operations, are geographically dispersed and have long residual life, which is consistent with our investment strategy," said Sreekumar Chatra, Managing Director at Edelweiss' Infrastructure Yield Strategy.

CPP Investments first invested in the joint venture in 2014, in what was the first direct private investment by a Canadian pension fund in an Indian infrastructure company, and later acquired a majority stake of 51% in 2019

($1 = 82.7060 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by M. Sriram; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED -0.73% 68 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED -0.14% 2173.8 End-of-day quote.14.71%
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 3 017 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 61 078 M 738 M 738 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 4 490
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Edelweiss Financial Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 68,00 INR
Average target price 54,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rashesh Chandrakant Shah Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ananya Suneja Chief Financial Officer
Tarun Khurana Secretary, Compliance Officer & Manager
Chinniah Kunnasagaran Independent Non-Executive Director
Pudugramam Narayanaswamy Venkatachalam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED-5.56%738
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-16.41%42 808
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-12.14%10 809
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-10.08%7 989
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-16.65%5 161
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-20.36%3 520