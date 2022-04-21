Log in
Eden Innovations : Proposed issue of securities - EDE

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This appendix is available as an online form

Only use this form if the online version is not available

+Rule 3.10.3

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

For personal use only

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are proposing to issue a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. For offers where the +securities proposed to be issued are in an existing class of security, and the event timetable includes rights (or entitlement for non-renounceable issues), and deferred settlement trading or a representation of such, ASX requires the issuer to advise ASX of the ISIN code for the rights (or entitlement), and deferred settlement trading. This code will be different to the existing class. If the securities do not rank equally with the existing class, the same ISIN code will be used for that security to continue to be quoted while it does not rank.

Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 1

This appendix is available as an online form

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

Question no

Question

Answer

1.1

*Name of entity

We (the entity here named) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

Eden Innovations Ltd

1.2

*Registration type and number

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number).

ACN 109 200 900

1.3

*ASX issuer code

EDE

1.4

*This announcement is

Tick whichever is applicable.

A new announcement An update/amendment to a previous announcement A cancellation of a previous announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "An update/amendment to previous announcement". A reason must be provided for an update.

Page 2

This appendix is available as an online form

For personal use only

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "An update/amendment to previous announcement".

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "A cancellation of previous announcement".

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement(s) to this cancellation

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "A cancellation of previous announcement".

1.5

*Date of this announcement

21 April 2022

1.6

*The proposed issue is:

Note: You can select more than one type of issue (e.g. an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan and a placement, however ASX may restrict certain events from being announced concurrently). Please contact your ASX listings compliance adviser if you are unsure.

  • A +bonus issue (complete Parts 2 and 8)

  • A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable) (complete Q1.6a and Parts 3 and 8)

  • An accelerated offer (complete Q1.6b and Parts 3 and 8)

  • An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan (complete Parts 4 and 8)

  • A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a +disclosure document or +PDS (complete Parts 5 and 8)

  • A non-+pro rata offer to wholesale investors under an information memorandum (complete Parts 6 and 8)

A placement or other type of issue (complete Parts 7 and 8)

1.6a

*The proposed standard +pro rata issue is:

Answer this question if your response to Q1.6 is "A standard pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)."

Select one item from the list

An issuer whose securities are currently suspended from trading cannot proceed with an entitlement offer that allows rights trading. If your securities are currently suspended, please consult your ASX listings compliance adviser before proceeding further.

Non-renounceable Renounceable

1.6b

*The proposed accelerated offer is:

Answer this question if your response to Q1.6 is "An accelerated offer"

Select one item from the list

An issuer whose securities are currently suspended from trading cannot proceed with an entitlement offer that allows rights trading. If your securities are currently suspended, please consult your ASX listings compliance adviser before proceeding further.

  • Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer

    (commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)

  • Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer

    (commonly known as an AREO)

  • Simultaneous accelerated renounceable entitlement offer (commonly known as a SAREO)

  • Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with dual book-build structure (commonly known as a RAPIDS)

  • Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with retail rights trading (commonly known as a PAITREO)

Page 3

This appendix is available as an online form

Part 2 - Details of proposed +bonus issue

If your response to Q1.6 is "A bonus issue", please complete Parts 2A - 2D and the details of the securities proposed to be issued in Part 8. Refer to section 1 of Appendix 7A of the Listing Rules for the timetable for bonus issues.

For personal use only

Question No.

Question

Answer

2A.1

*Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the +bonus issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

For example, this could include:

  • • +Security holder approval

  • • Court approval

  • • Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

  • • ACCC approval

  • • FIRB approval

Disregard any approvals that have already been obtained or conditions that have already been satisfied.

If any of the above approvals apply to the bonus issue, they must be obtained before business day 0 of the timetable. The relevant approvals must be received before ASX can establish an ex market in the securities.

Yes or No

2A.1a

Conditions

Answer these questions if your response to Q2A.1 is "Yes".

*Approval/ condition Type

Select the applicable approval/condition from the list (ignore those that are not applicable). More than one approval/condition can be selected.

*Date for determination

*Is the date estimated or actual?

The 'date for determination' is the date that you expect to know if the approval is given or condition is satisfied (for example, the date of the security holder meeting in the case of security holder approval or the date of the court hearing in the case of court approval).

*Approval received/ condition met?

Please respond "Yes" or "No". Only answer this question when you know the outcome of the approval. Note that you will need to lodge an updated Appendix 3B showing that all required approvals have been obtained and conditions have been met prior to business day 0 in the timetable for the bonus issue in Appendix 7A of the listing rules.

Comments

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Part 2A - Proposed +bonus issue - conditions

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 4

This appendix is available as an online form

Other (please specify in comment section)

Part 2B - Proposed +bonus issue - issue details

For personal use only

Question No.

Question

Answer

2C.1

*+Record date

Record date to identify security holders entitled to participate in the bonus issue. Per Appendix 7A section 1 the record date must be at least 4 business days from the announcement date (day 0).

2C.3

*Ex date

Per Appendix 7A section 1 the ex date is one business day before the record date. This is also the date that the bonus securities will commence quotation on a deferred settlement basis.

2C.4

*Record date

Same as Q2C.1 above

Question No.

Question

Answer

2B.1

*Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed +bonus issue (please enter both the ASX security code & description)

If more than one class of security will participate in the proposed bonus issue, make sure you clearly identify any different treatment between the classes.

2B.2

*Class of +securities that will be issued in the proposed +bonus issue (please enter both the ASX security code & description)

2B.3

*Issue ratio

Enter the quantity of additional securities to be issued for a given quantity of securities held (for example, 1 for 2 means 1 new security issued for every 2 existing securities held).

Please only enter whole numbers (for example, a bonus issue of 1 new security for every 2.5 existing securities held should be expressed as "2 for 5").

for

2B.4

*What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Select one item from the list.

  • Fractions rounded up to the next whole number

  • Fractions rounded down to the nearest whole number or fractions disregarded

  • Fractions sold and proceeds distributed

  • Fractions of 0.5 or more rounded up

  • Fractions over 0.5 rounded up

  • Not applicable

2B.5

*Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

Part 2C - Proposed +bonus issue - timetable

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eden Innovations Limited published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
