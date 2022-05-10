Eden Research Passes Key Milestone Toward US Environmental Product Approval

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Eden Research PLC said Tuesday that it has passed a key milestone for the approval of its products in the U.S.

The London-listed sustainable biopesticides company said that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted its Sustaine technology an exemption from the requirement of a tolerance for residues in pesticide formulations in pre-harvest applications to crops. Eden expects its three active ingredients and two formulated products to receive U.S. authorization this year.

In addition, the company said that its Mevalone biofungicide has received authorization for use on new crops in Italy for the control of botrytis cinerea disease.

