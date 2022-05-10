Log in
05/10
5.180 GBX   +9.05%
Eden Research Passes Key Milestone Toward US Environmental Product Approval

05/10/2022 | 03:04am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada


Eden Research PLC said Tuesday that it has passed a key milestone for the approval of its products in the U.S.

The London-listed sustainable biopesticides company said that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted its Sustaine technology an exemption from the requirement of a tolerance for residues in pesticide formulations in pre-harvest applications to crops. Eden expects its three active ingredients and two formulated products to receive U.S. authorization this year.

In addition, the company said that its Mevalone biofungicide has received authorization for use on new crops in Italy for the control of botrytis cinerea disease.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 0303ET

Financials
Sales 2021 1,37 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
Net income 2021 -2,98 M -3,67 M -3,67 M
Net cash 2021 3,80 M 4,68 M 4,68 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,1 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,07x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart EDEN RESEARCH PLC
Duration : Period :
Eden Research plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDEN RESEARCH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Michael Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander John Abrey CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Lykele J. van der Broek Non-Executive Chairman
Robin James Scott Cridland Non-Executive Director
Robert Cannings Commercial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDEN RESEARCH PLC-37.50%22
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.56.40%22 928
ICL GROUP LTD17.69%14 221
PJSC PHOSAGRO27.22%13 636
UPL LIMITED4.08%7 707
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.27.57%6 844