Eden Research flagship biofungicide gains home authorisation in Italy

(Alliance News) - Eden Research PLC on Monday said its flagship product, Mevalone, has received authorisation for home and garden use in Italy.

The Oxfordshire, England-based sustainable crop protection and animal health firm said Mevalone received the authorisation for the control of multiple plant pathogens affecting home growers, including Botrytis cinerea and powdery mildew, which are destructive fungal pathogens affecting many plant species.

Mevalone, a biofungicide marketed as 3LOGY in Italy, which has already been approved for agricultural use for a number of crops including grapes, tomatoes and apples, can now be sold for home applications.

The company said Mevalone "affords farmers and home growers maximum flexibility in their plant and crop protection as it is free from residues and provides them the important benefit of avoiding higher-than-permitted pesticide residue levels as stipulated by the regulatory authorities."

