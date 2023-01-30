Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Eden Research plc
  News
  Summary
    EDEN   GB0001646941

EDEN RESEARCH PLC

(EDEN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:01:56 2023-01-30 am EST
5.400 GBX   +13.68%
05:06aEden Research flagship biofungicide gains home authorisation in Italy
AN
01/10FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.4% Amid World Bank Recession Warning
DJ
01/10BOE Could Start Cutting the Bank Rate in 4Q 2023, Says UBS
DJ
Eden Research flagship biofungicide gains home authorisation in Italy

01/30/2023 | 05:06am EST
(Alliance News) - Eden Research PLC on Monday said its flagship product, Mevalone, has received authorisation for home and garden use in Italy.

Eden Research shares were up 14% trading at 5.40 pence per share on Monday morning in London.

The Oxfordshire, England-based sustainable crop protection and animal health firm said Mevalone received the authorisation for the control of multiple plant pathogens affecting home growers, including Botrytis cinerea and powdery mildew, which are destructive fungal pathogens affecting many plant species.

Mevalone, a biofungicide marketed as 3LOGY in Italy, which has already been approved for agricultural use for a number of crops including grapes, tomatoes and apples, can now be sold for home applications.

The company said Mevalone "affords farmers and home growers maximum flexibility in their plant and crop protection as it is free from residues and provides them the important benefit of avoiding higher-than-permitted pesticide residue levels as stipulated by the regulatory authorities."

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 1,75 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net income 2022 -2,68 M -3,32 M -3,32 M
Net cash 2022 2,20 M 2,72 M 2,72 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,1 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,09x
EV / Sales 2023 6,40x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart EDEN RESEARCH PLC
Duration : Period :
Eden Research plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDEN RESEARCH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Michael Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander John Abrey CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Lykele J. van der Broek Non-Executive Chairman
Robin James Scott Cridland Non-Executive Director
Richard John Horsman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDEN RESEARCH PLC0.00%22
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.18.50%27 024
FMC CORPORATION5.95%16 536
PHOSAGRO0.00%14 721
ICL GROUP LTD6.56%10 164
OCI N.V.-6.46%7 136