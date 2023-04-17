Eden Research receives regulatory authorisation for Mevalone in Poland

(Alliance News) - Eden Research PLC on Monday said its flagship biofungicide treatment Mevalone has received regulatory authorisation in Poland.

Eden Research is a AIM-listed biopesticides and plastic-free formulation technology company for use in the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

It said the certification will allow farmers to apply Mevalone to their wine and table grapes to protect and treat outbreaks of Botrytis cinerea, as well as on apples to prevent post-harvest storage diseases thereby helping to reduce food waste in the supply chain.

Eden Research said it has appointed SumiAgro as its exclusive distributor of Mevalone in the territory with product distribution expected to commence imminently.

SumiAgro has extensive experience with Mevalone, having previously supported Eden with significant label extensions in France, it added.

Eden Research noted Poland represents a significant new market for Eden and the commercialisation of Mevalone, given it is the EU's largest producer of apples, producing almost 2.5 million tons annually.

It expects receive additional regulatory approvals in due course in additional central European member states, including Germany, Austria, and Hungary, where high levels of wine production are found.

"Central Europe is a strategic target market for Eden with the ultimate addressable market for Eden's products being comparable in value to that of Southern Europe and potential sales of Mevalone estimated to peak at EUR3.2 million," said Eden Research in a statement.

Chief Executive Officer Sean Smith added: "While the Polish grape market is relatively small when compared with neighbouring central European countries, we are encouraged by the opportunities that lie within the apples segment for post-harvest storage disease control. Pre-harvest application of Mevalone helps to protect produce from diseases that can develop during the long storage period, further demonstrating the versatility within our product offering.

"We are proud to be able to provide farmers with a highly effective crop protection solution that not only supports sustainability in agriculture but also helps to reduce food waste in the supply chain. Furthermore, we are delighted to continue our partnership with SumiAgro, a company with significant influence across central Europe and the ability to gain market share. We expect distribution of our product to commence imminently with meaningful sales to be realised in the upcoming seasons."

Shares in Eden Research were up 2.4% to 4.51 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.