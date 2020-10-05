Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Edenred    EDEN   FR0010908533

EDENRED

(EDEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/05 06:43:00 am
38.94 EUR   +2.26%
06:20aEDENRED : Liquidity contract as of October 5, 2020
PU
08/31EDENRED : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
08/05EDENRED : The upward trend should continue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Edenred : Liquidity contract as of October 5, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 06:20am EDT

Regulated information

Octobre 05, 2020

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Modification of allocated amount to the liquidity contract

As of May 29, 2019, EDENRED has appointed KEPLER CHEVREUX for the implementation of the liquidity contract that complies with the regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, especially the decision AMF n° 2018-01 of July 2, 2018.

EDENRED and Kepler Cheuvreux signed an amendment on October 05, 2020 in order to increase the financial means to €20 million for this liquidity contract. This increase of €5 million takes effect as of October 05, 2020.

Other arrangements of this contract remain unchanged.

It is recalled that:

From the date of signing of the liquidity contract, the financial means were booked:

  • 0 share
  • €10 million

In the half-yearly report (June 30, 2020) of this contract published on July 7, 2020, the financial means were booked:

  • 88 268 shares, and
  • €7,026,787.77

All information is available from edenred.com, Investors/Shareholders section,

from this link

www.edenred.com | page 1/1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Edenred SA published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 10:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EDENRED
06:20aEDENRED : Liquidity contract as of October 5, 2020
PU
08/31EDENRED : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
08/05EDENRED : Déclaration du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote au 31 juillet 202..
PU
07/31EDENRED : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
07/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: AstraZeneca’s $6bn deal, Under Armour s accounting scan..
07/27EDENRED : France's Edenred reissues full-year guidance after sales rebound in Ju..
RE
07/27EDENRED : First-half 2020 results presentation
PU
07/27EDENRED : 2020 half-year financial report available
PU
07/27EDENRED : First-half 2020 results
PU
07/27EDENRED : First-half 2020 results - Edenred shows good resilience in the first h..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 450 M 1 702 M 1 702 M
Net income 2020 254 M 299 M 299 M
Net Debt 2020 1 387 M 1 629 M 1 629 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
Yield 2020 1,92%
Capitalization 9 361 M 10 965 M 10 993 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,41x
EV / Sales 2021 6,49x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart EDENRED
Duration : Period :
Edenred Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDENRED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 42,94 €
Last Close Price 38,08 €
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Dumazy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elie Du Pré de Saint Maur Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Bataillard Executive Vice President-Finance
Dave Ubachs EVP-Digital & Information Technology
Jean-Paul Bailly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDENRED-17.40%10 965
CINTAS CORPORATION24.52%35 363
TELEPERFORMANCE23.41%18 457
INTERTEK GROUP PLC10.05%13 414
UNITED RENTALS10.94%13 336
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.04%12 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group