Edenred : Liquidity contract as of October 5, 2020

Octobre 05, 2020
LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
Modification of allocated amount to the liquidity contract
As of May 29, 2019, EDENRED has appointed KEPLER CHEVREUX for the implementation of the liquidity contract that complies with the regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, especially the decision AMF n° 2018-01 of July 2, 2018.
EDENRED and Kepler Cheuvreux signed an amendment on October 05, 2020 in order to increase the financial means to €20 million for this liquidity contract. This increase of €5 million takes effect as of October 05, 2020.
Other arrangements of this contract remain unchanged.
It is recalled that:
From the date of signing of the liquidity contract, the financial means were booked:
In the half-yearly report (June 30, 2020) of this contract published on July 7, 2020, the financial means were booked:
-
88 268 shares, and
-
€7,026,787.77
