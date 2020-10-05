Edenred : Liquidity contract as of October 5, 2020

Regulated information

Octobre 05, 2020

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Modification of allocated amount to the liquidity contract

As of May 29, 2019, EDENRED has appointed KEPLER CHEVREUX for the implementation of the liquidity contract that complies with the regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, especially the decision AMF n° 2018-01 of July 2, 2018.

EDENRED and Kepler Cheuvreux signed an amendment on October 05, 2020 in order to increase the financial means to €20 million for this liquidity contract. This increase of €5 million takes effect as of October 05, 2020.

Other arrangements of this contract remain unchanged.

It is recalled that:

From the date of signing of the liquidity contract, the financial means were booked:

0 share

€10 million

In the half-yearly report (June 30, 2020) of this contract published on July 7, 2020, the financial means were booked:

88 268 shares, and

€7,026,787.77

All information is available from edenred.com, Investors/Shareholders section,

from this link

www.edenred.com | page 1/1