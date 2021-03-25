Edenred : 2020 dividend recommended to the General Meeting on May 11, 2021 – Timeline and process

Press release

March 25, 2021

2020 dividend recommended to the General Meeting on May 11, 2021 - Timeline and process

Edenred's Board of Directors decided on March 1, 2021 to recommend to the General Meeting of May 11, 2021 setting the 2020 dividend at €0.75 per share. Subject to this recommendation being approved at the General Meeting, Edenred shareholders will receive 100% of the dividend in cash or 100% in new Edenred common shares, at the shareholder's option. The new shares will be issued at a price corresponding to 90% of the average of the opening prices quoted on Euronext Paris over the twenty trading days preceding the date of the General Meeting (i.e. between April 13 and May 10, 2021) less the net dividend, rounded up to the nearest euro cent.

Dividend payment timeline

• Ex-dividend date: May 14, 2021.

• Record date: May 17, 2021.

• Period for exercising the dividend reinvestment option: from May 18, 2021 to the close of business on June 2, 2021. Shareholders should contact their financial intermediary in order to know the last exercising day of the corresponding financial institution. Shareholders who have not exercised their option before this last exercising day will receive their dividend entirely in cash.

• Payment date: June 9, 2021 for both payment methods.

If the amount of the dividends for which the option is exercised does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the shareholder will receive the lower whole number of shares and the balance in cash from Edenred.

Certain legal restrictions may apply to the reinvestment option for non-resident shareholders. Non-residents of France should enquire about the laws and rules applicable in their country of residence.

For additional information, click here to obtain a copy of the detailed guide posted on the Company's website, edenred.com (Investors/Shareholders section).

Disclaimer

This option does not constitute an offer or a solicitation to subscribe to or purchase securities in the United States within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, or in any other country where such transaction would be contrary to the applicable laws and regulations. The dividend reinvestment option is not available in certain countries, such as those where such an option would require registration with, or authorization from, the local securities regulator. Shareholders residing outside France should inquire about and comply with any local restrictions.

▬▬

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 50 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards). These solutions enhance user's well-being and purchasing power, improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more user-friendly every day.

In 2020, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.A., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

▬▬

CONTACTS