Edenred : Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 29, 2021

Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Edenred has published its 2020 Universal Registration Document, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on March 29, 2021. This document is available on the AMF's website and on Edenred's website at:

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes:

• the annual financial report (the cross-reference table of which appears on page 370 of this Document, to make this information easier to find) ;

• the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance as well as the related Statutory auditors' findings (pages 147 to 205 and page 296 of this 2020 Document, respectively); and

• a description of the share buyback program subject to the authorization of the Combined General Meeting dated May 11, 2021 (page 60 of this Document).

Paper copies are available at Edenred's registered office (Direction de la Communication financière, Immeuble Be Issy, 14 - 16 boulevard Garibaldi, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux - France).

CONTACTS

investor.relations@edenred.comrelations.actionnaires@edenred.com

www.edenred.com