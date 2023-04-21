EdenRed : A good start to 2023; FY guidance confirmed

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 2 328 M 2 554 M 2 554 M Net income 2023 474 M 520 M 520 M Net cash 2023 128 M 140 M 140 M P/E ratio 2023 30,9x Yield 2023 1,91% Capitalization 14 457 M 15 858 M 15 858 M EV / Sales 2023 6,15x EV / Sales 2024 5,33x Nbr of Employees 10 000 Free-Float 99,4% Chart EDENRED SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends EDENRED SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 58,06 € Average target price 62,86 € Spread / Average Target 8,27% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Bertrand Dumazy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Julien Tanguy Executive Vice President-Finance Dave Ubachs Executive Vice President-Global Technology Jean-Romain Arnauld Lhomme Independent Director Maëlle Gavet Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) EDENRED SE 14.11% 15 858 FISERV, INC. 15.84% 72 790 BLOCK, INC. -0.76% 37 628 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. 9.85% 28 779 FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 17.62% 15 878 NEXI S.P.A 2.99% 10 907