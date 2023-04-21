Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Edenred SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDEN   FR0010908533

EDENRED SE

(EDEN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:19:06 2023-04-21 am EDT
58.14 EUR   +0.14%
09:08aEdenRed : A good start to 2023; FY guidance confirmed
Alphavalue
04/20Global markets live: L'Oréal, AT&T, Tesla, Blackstone, American Express...
MS
04/20Transcript : Edenred SA, Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 20, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EdenRed : A good start to 2023; FY guidance confirmed

04/21/2023 | 09:08am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Analyst Recommendations on EDENRED SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 328 M 2 554 M 2 554 M
Net income 2023 474 M 520 M 520 M
Net cash 2023 128 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 14 457 M 15 858 M 15 858 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,15x
EV / Sales 2024 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart EDENRED SE
Duration : Period :
Edenred SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDENRED SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 58,06 €
Average target price 62,86 €
Spread / Average Target 8,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bertrand Dumazy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Tanguy Executive Vice President-Finance
Dave Ubachs Executive Vice President-Global Technology
Jean-Romain Arnauld Lhomme Independent Director
Maëlle Gavet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDENRED SE14.11%15 858
FISERV, INC.15.84%72 790
BLOCK, INC.-0.76%37 628
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.9.85%28 779
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.62%15 878
NEXI S.P.A2.99%10 907
