EdenRed : A good start to 2023; FY guidance confirmed
|Sales 2023
|
2 328 M
2 554 M
2 554 M
|Net income 2023
|
474 M
520 M
520 M
|Net cash 2023
|
128 M
140 M
140 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|30,9x
|Yield 2023
|1,91%
|Capitalization
|
14 457 M
15 858 M
15 858 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|6,15x
|EV / Sales 2024
|5,33x
|Nbr of Employees
|10 000
|Free-Float
|99,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends EDENRED SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Last Close Price
|58,06 €
|Average target price
|62,86 €
|Spread / Average Target
|8,27%