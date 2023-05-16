Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Edenred SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDEN   FR0010908533

EDENRED SE

(EDEN)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:04:19 2023-05-16 am EDT
59.82 EUR   +1.29%
09:44aEdenRed : EdenRed progresses well with the Beyond strategy
Alphavalue
01:02aEdenred accelerates the extension of its Employee Benefits solutions in the Employee Engagement arena by acquiring leading platform Reward Gateway
GL
01:01aFrench voucher provider Edenred acquires Reward Gateway
RE
EdenRed : EdenRed progresses well with the Beyond strategy

05/16/2023 | 09:44am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about EDENRED SE
09:44aEdenRed : EdenRed progresses well with the Beyond strategy
Alphavalue
01:02aEdenred accelerates the extension of its Employee Benefits solutions in the Employee En..
GL
01:01aFrench voucher provider Edenred acquires Reward Gateway
RE
05/11Edenred : 2023 General Meeting approves all resolutions
PU
05/11Edenred : Corporate officers' compensation policy approved by the 2023 General Meeting
PU
05/04Edenred : Déclaration du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote au 30 avril 2023
PU
05/02Brazil postpones new rules for opening meal voucher market
RE
04/21EdenRed : A good start to 2023; FY guidance confirmed
Alphavalue
04/20Global markets live: L'Oréal, AT&T, Tesla, Blackstone, American Expr..
MS
04/20Transcript : Edenred SA, Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 20, 2023
CI
Analyst Recommendations on EDENRED SE
Financials
Sales 2023 2 368 M 2 574 M 2 574 M
Net income 2023 488 M 531 M 531 M
Net cash 2023 206 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,0x
Yield 2023 1,95%
Capitalization 14 706 M 15 989 M 15 989 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,12x
EV / Sales 2024 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart EDENRED SE
Edenred SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EDENRED SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 59,06 €
Average target price 63,03 €
Spread / Average Target 6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bertrand Dumazy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Tanguy Executive Vice President-Finance
Dave Ubachs Executive Vice President-Global Technology
Jean-Romain Arnauld Lhomme Independent Director
Maëlle Gavet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDENRED SE16.08%15 989
FISERV, INC.18.19%73 904
BLOCK, INC.-9.50%34 400
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.3.76%26 994
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.30%16 914
NEXI S.P.A4.91%11 013
