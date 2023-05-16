EdenRed : EdenRed progresses well with the Beyond strategy

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 2 368 M 2 574 M 2 574 M Net income 2023 488 M 531 M 531 M Net cash 2023 206 M 224 M 224 M P/E ratio 2023 31,0x Yield 2023 1,95% Capitalization 14 706 M 15 989 M 15 989 M EV / Sales 2023 6,12x EV / Sales 2024 5,26x Nbr of Employees 10 000 Free-Float 99,4% Chart EDENRED SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends EDENRED SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 59,06 € Average target price 63,03 € Spread / Average Target 6,72% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Bertrand Dumazy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Julien Tanguy Executive Vice President-Finance Dave Ubachs Executive Vice President-Global Technology Jean-Romain Arnauld Lhomme Independent Director Maëlle Gavet Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) EDENRED SE 16.08% 15 989 FISERV, INC. 18.19% 73 904 BLOCK, INC. -9.50% 34 400 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. 3.76% 26 994 FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 25.30% 16 914 NEXI S.P.A 4.91% 11 013