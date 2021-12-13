Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Edenred SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDEN   FR0010908533

EDENRED SE

(EDEN)
  Report
Edenraid 2021 sports challenge: Group employees go the...

12/13/2021 | 06:26am EST
December 13, 2021

Edenraid 2021 sports challenge: Group employees go the distance

The 5th edition of the Edenraid challenge was a record-breaking one. By covering more than one million kilometers in two months, Group employees in 46 countries enabled Edenred to make, once again, a maximal donation to the Médecins Sans Frontières [Doctors Without Borders] NGO.

For the 5th edition of the Edenraid challenge, organized from September 15 to November 14, 2021, more than 3,600 Group employees came together to walk, run or ride a bike on a total distance of more than 1,100,000 km (36% more than in 2020), way above the initial target of 800,000 km.

This impressive show of solidarity enabled the Group to make a donation to Médecins Sans Frontières for an amount of more than 40,000 euros, the maximum that was possible if the challenge was successfully completed. This donation will feed the ONG's Covid-19 emergency funds, helping provide more than 100,000 chirurgical masks, 1,000 blood bags and cholera vaccines notably.

The donation was symbolically handed over on December 10 by Bertrand Dumazy, Group Chairman & CEO, and Jacques Adoue,Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility, to three representative sof MSF France: Deputy General Manager Jean-Guy Vataux, accompanied with Partnerships Managers Leïla Debaghi and Claire Lauras, on behalf of all Group employees.

About Médecins Sans Frontières

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) translates to Doctors without Borders. MSF, an international medical and humanitarian organization, was founded in 1971 in Paris by a group of journalists and doctors. All around the world, it provides medical assistance to people whose life or health is threatened, mostly in situations of conflict, epidemics, pandemics, disasters, or exclusion from healthcare.

Discover MSF

Read more

News •Awards

Edenred France is the first services and payments company...

7 December 2021

Press release •Well-being at work

French companies and works councils have until December 31...

6 December 2021

News •Communications

Edenred, 7th in the Transat Jacques Vabre in the Class40...

29 November 2021

Press release •Well-being at work

Edenred France welcomes the government's decision to raise...

24 November 2021

News •Sailing DreamTeam

Basile Bourgnon, 7th in production boat category in...

15 November 2021

Disclaimer

Edenred SA published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 11:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
