Edenraid 2021 sports challenge: Group employees go the...

For the 5th edition of the Edenraid challenge, organized from September 15 to November 14, 2021, more than 3,600 Group employees came together to walk, run or ride a bike on a total distance of more than 1,100,000 km (36% more than in 2020), way above the initial target of 800,000 km.

This impressive show of solidarity enabled the Group to make a donation to Médecins Sans Frontières for an amount of more than 40,000 euros, the maximum that was possible if the challenge was successfully completed. This donation will feed the ONG's Covid-19 emergency funds, helping provide more than 100,000 chirurgical masks, 1,000 blood bags and cholera vaccines notably.

The donation was symbolically handed over on December 10 by Bertrand Dumazy, Group Chairman & CEO, and Jacques Adoue,Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility, to three representative sof MSF France: Deputy General Manager Jean-Guy Vataux, accompanied with Partnerships Managers Leïla Debaghi and Claire Lauras, on behalf of all Group employees.



Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) translates to Doctors without Borders. MSF, an international medical and humanitarian organization, was founded in 1971 in Paris by a group of journalists and doctors. All around the world, it provides medical assistance to people whose life or health is threatened, mostly in situations of conflict, epidemics, pandemics, disasters, or exclusion from healthcare.

