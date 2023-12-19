Press release
December 19, 2023
Appointment to Edenred's Executive Committee
Constance Le Bouar is appointed Executive Vice President, Strategy
- Performance, and joins the Group's Executive Committee as of December 19th, 2023
A graduate of HEC Paris, Constance Le Bouar started her career as a strategy consultant at Bain & Company France in 2008. In 2013, she joined ADP Group (Aéroports de Paris) where she led the development of travel retail activities, both internationally and in Paris airports, notably through a joint venture with Lagardère. In 2017, she became Strategy and M&A Director for Pernod Ricard in New York (USA) leading Go-to-Market transformation projects, as well as M&A to enrich product portfolio and strengthen competitive positioning.
Since 2021, Constance Le Bouar has been Strategy & Development Director for Edenred Benefits & Engagement business line.
As Executive Vice President, Strategy & Performance, Constance Le Bouar will oversee Edenred's strategic and performance initiatives. She will lead Group's transformation programs aimed at expanding Edenred's transversal capabilities across customer experience, business excellence and innovation. She will orchestrate the execution of the Beyond22-25 strategic plan across Edenred's three business lines, emphasizing a platform-based operating model focused on acquisition, engagement and monetization.
Based in Issy-les-Moulineaux, she reports to Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and CEO of Edenred.
Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and CEO of Edenred, said: "I am delighted to welcome Constance to Edenred Group's Executive Committee. Her extensive experience, coupled with her deep understanding of Edenred's business, the markets we operate in, and her strategic vision, makes her a invaluable asset to our team. We look forward to Constance's leadership in driving our plan, Beyond22-25,and expanding our reach beyond food, energy and payment. Her mindset, talent, and expertise will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious goals. We are confident that Constance will contribute to further strengthening our position as the industry leader."
