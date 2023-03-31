Advanced search
Edenred : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

03/31/2023 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulated information

Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 31, 2023

Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

Edenred has published its 2022 Universal Registration Document, filing the original version in French with France's Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on March 30, 2023, under number D.23-0201.

The original version of the Universal Registration Document was submitted in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), as established by Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815. It is available on the AMF's website. French and English versions can also be found on Edenred's corporate website via the following links:

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes:

  • the 2022 annual financial report, consisting of the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related reports and statements (a cross-reference table for this information can be found in section 9.7 of the 2022 Universal Registration Document);

  • the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance and the Statutory Auditors' reports (section 6 and sections 3.1/3.3 of the 2022 Universal Registration Document); and

  • the non-financial performance statement, along with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) cross-reference table (section 9.11 of the 2022 Universal Registration Document).

Paper copies will be also available to the public on request:

  • by post: Edenred (Direction de la Communication financière, Immeuble Be Issy, 14 - 16 boulevard Garibaldi, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux - France);

  • at the company's head office (prior notice required): Edenred (Direction de la Communication financière, Immeuble Be Issy, 14 - 16 boulevard Garibaldi, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux - France);

  • by email:relations.actionnaires@edenred.com

▬▬

About Edenred

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 52 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via 950,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2022, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed some €38 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms, and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.E., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

▬▬

CONTACTS

Communications Department

Investor Relations

Emmanuelle Châtelain

Cédric Appert

+33 (0)1 86 67 24 36

+33 (0)1 86 67 24 99

emmanuelle.chatelain@edenred.com

cedric.appert@edenred.com

Media Relations

Baptiste Fournier

+33 (0)1 86 67 20 67

Matthieu Santalucia

baptiste.fournier@edenred.com

+33 (0)1 86 67 22 63

matthieu.santalucia@edenred.com

Individual Shareholder Relations

relations.actionnaires@edenred.com

Disclaimer

Edenred SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 09:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
