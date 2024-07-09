Edenred: BlackRock below 5% of share capital
, it crossed below the threshold of 5% of the share capital of Edenred and held, on behalf of said clients and funds, 4.98% of the share capital and 4.91% of the voting rights of this company.
This threshold crossing results from a sale of Edenred shares on the market and a reduction in the number of Edenred shares held as collateral.
