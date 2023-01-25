Edenred : Diane Coliche is appointed Chief Operating Officer of Edenred's Fleet & Mobility Solutions and joins the Group's Executive Committee
01/25/2023 | 02:02pm EST
Press release
January 25, 2023
Appointment
Diane Coliche is appointed Chief Operating Officer of Edenred's Fleet & Mobility Solutions and joins the Group's Executive Committee
Diane will join Edenred as of February 2, 2023. Diane and Jean-Urbain Hubau - who currently holds the position - will work together until mid-March 2023 to ensure a smooth handover.
Diane will be based in Issy-les-Moulineaux and report to Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred.
Jean-Urbain Hubau is leaving the Group to pursue new career opportunities after 11 years at Edenred.
Diane Coliche began her career in 2000 as an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley, where she spent ten years between Paris and London advising clients on mergers & acquisitions and capital market transactions. In 2010, Diane joined the Casino Group as Director of Corporate Development and Mergers & Acquisitions, where she helped develop the Group's business in Columbia and Uruguay. Diane became Chief Financial Officer of the Monoprix Group in 2017, before being appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2019. In this position until 2022, Diane led a deep transformation of the omnichannel strategy of various Monoprix brands (Monoprix, Naturalia, Sarenza).
Diane has also been a Board Member of Rocher Participations (Yves Rocher Group) since 2019.
Aged 45, Diane is a graduate of ESSEC Business School and holds a master's degree in business law from Panthéon-Assas University - Paris II.
Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred, said:"I am delighted towelcome Diane to the Group's Executive Committee. Her expertise in management at international groups and in digital innovation, as well as her knowledge of Latin America and her leadership abilities, will be critical assets as we continue to develop Edenred's Fleet & Mobility Solutions around the world. Our Fleet & Mobility Solutions business is a major growth area for Edenred, rolling out an innovation strategy to meet the needs arising fromday-to-dayfleet management and, in particular, to support our clients in their energy transition. I would like to warmly thankJean-Urbainfor his commitment to the Group over the past 11 years, especially in Latin America, and for his invaluable contribution to the development of the mobility business. I wish him every success in his future projects."
