    EDEN   FR0010908533

EDENRED SE

(EDEN)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:03 2023-01-25 am EST
49.77 EUR   -0.28%
01/19Edenred : Betterway raises 4 million in funding from Edenred to accelerate the development of sustainable corporate mobility
PU
01/19Edenred : Betterway raises 4 million in funding from Edenred to accelerate the development of sustainable corporate ...
PU
01/19BETTERWAY INC announced that it has received €4 million in funding from Edenred SA
CI
Edenred : Diane Coliche is appointed Chief Operating Officer of Edenred's Fleet & Mobility Solutions and joins the Group's Executive Committee

01/25/2023 | 02:02pm EST
Press release

January 25, 2023

Appointment

Diane Coliche is appointed Chief Operating Officer of Edenred's Fleet & Mobility Solutions and joins the Group's Executive Committee

Diane will join Edenred as of February 2, 2023. Diane and Jean-Urbain Hubau - who currently holds the position - will work together until mid-March 2023 to ensure a smooth handover.

Diane will be based in Issy-les-Moulineaux and report to Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred.

Jean-Urbain Hubau is leaving the Group to pursue new career opportunities after 11 years at Edenred.

.

Diane Coliche began her career in 2000 as an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley, where she spent ten years between Paris and London advising clients on mergers & acquisitions and capital market transactions. In 2010, Diane joined the Casino Group as Director of Corporate Development and Mergers & Acquisitions, where she helped develop the Group's business in Columbia and Uruguay. Diane became Chief Financial Officer of the Monoprix Group in 2017, before being appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2019. In this position until 2022, Diane led a deep transformation of the omnichannel strategy of various Monoprix brands (Monoprix, Naturalia, Sarenza).

Diane has also been a Board Member of Rocher Participations (Yves Rocher Group) since 2019.

Aged 45, Diane is a graduate of ESSEC Business School and holds a master's degree in business law from Panthéon-Assas University - Paris II.

Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred, said: "I am delighted to welcome Diane to the Group's Executive Committee. Her expertise in management at international groups and in digital innovation, as well as her knowledge of Latin America and her leadership abilities, will be critical assets as we continue to develop Edenred's Fleet & Mobility Solutions around the world. Our Fleet & Mobility Solutions business is a major growth area for Edenred, rolling out an innovation strategy to meet the needs arising from day-to-dayfleet management and, in particular, to support our clients in their energy transition. I would like to warmly thank Jean-Urbainfor his commitment to the Group over the past 11 years, especially in Latin America, and for his invaluable contribution to the development of the mobility business. I wish him every success in his future projects."

▬▬

About Edenred

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 52 million users and more than 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via 950,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2021, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.E., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

CONTACTS

Communications Department

Investor Relations

Emmanuelle Châtelain

Cédric Appert

+33 (0)1 86 67 24 36

+33 (0)1 86 67 24 99

emmanuelle.chatelain@edenred.com

cedric.appert@edenred.com

Media Relations

Baptiste Fournier

Matthieu Santalucia

+33 (0)1 86 67 20 73

baptiste.fournier@edenred.com

+33 (0)1 86 67 22 63

matthieu.santalucia@edenred.com

Disclaimer

Edenred SA published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 19:01:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
