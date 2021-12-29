Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Edenred SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDEN   FR0010908533

EDENRED SE

(EDEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Edenred : Greece is celebrated at the Mobile Excellence...

12/29/2021 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 29, 2021

Edenred Greece is celebrated at the Mobile Excellence Awards for 3rd consecutive year

Silver Award in the "Food & Drink Mobile Applications" category for the mobile app, MyEdenred®.

Share on

Edenred Greece was celebrated once again at the Mobile Excellence Awards organized by Boussias Communications. The company was honored to be awarded for the 3rd consecutive year, winning the Silver Award in the "Food & Drink Mobile Applications" category for its MyEdenred®️ app.

Edenred strives to provide a completely self-service and secure experience right at the core of its transactions. The enhanced functions of the MyEdenred®️ app enables the company to do just that for users in Greece. Consequently, the MyEdenred® app was recognized in its category for the 3rd onsecutive year as a reward for its continuous evolution.

The application is now an integral part of daily life for Edenred cardholders in Greece with multiple functions available. MyEdenred® is constantly evolving and is here to return the trust of its partners and users, whether that is adding cards directly to their digital wallets, 24/7 autonomous management, balance check and transaction history for instant updates, or easy-to-find partner stores with multiple search capabilities. A typical example of this evolution are the mobile payments with Edenred cards, as the user has the ability to add their card to the digital wallet of their choice (Edenred Pay, Apple Pay & Google Pay) and enjoy contactless mobile transactions easily, quickly, and securely.

"Progress and innovation have always been at the core of our operations. We continue to invest in the ongoing evolution of our services, as well as in the user experience. We have reframed the great commercial challenges and changes in public lifestyle as an opportunity to accelerate the digital transformation of our services. The Mobile Excellence Awards have been acclaimed as one of the most important reward institutions in the field of mobile technology, highlighting innovation in applications, services, and infrastructure. This year's award - like the previous two - is the best reward for the steady development of MyEdenred® app, which is constantly enriched with new features and functions aiming for the best digital experience for the user," said Thanos Ampazis, IT Director of Edenred Greece.

Organized on Thursday 9 December for the seventh consecutive year, the Mobile Excellence Awards highlight the top products and best business practices in the Greek mobile market.

Visit Edenred Greece's website

Read more

Press release •Development

Cameroon selects Edenred's digital solutions to optimize...

21 December 2021

Press release •Development

Edenred adds Free2move to its Ticket Mobilité partner...

16 December 2021

Press release •Development

Edenred and sunday join forces to develop a pay-at-table...

15 December 2021

News •Social responsability

Edenraid 2021 sports challenge: Group employees go the...

13 December 2021

News •Awards

Edenred France is the first services and payments company...

7 December 2021

Disclaimer

Edenred SA published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 15:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDENRED SE
10:17aEDENRED : Greece is celebrated at the Mobile Excellence...
PU
12/21Cameroon selects Edenred's digital solutions to optimize management of its new subsidy ..
AQ
12/21EDENRED : Cameroon selects Edenred's digital solutions to optimize...
PU
12/21Cameroon selects Edenred's digital solutions to optimize management of its new subsidy ..
GL
12/21Edenred SA Selects Edenred’s Digital Solutions to Optimize Management of Its New S..
CI
12/16EDENRED : adds Free2move to its Ticket Mobilité partner...
PU
12/15Edenred and sunday join forces to develop a pay-at-table solution for restaurants in Fr..
GL
12/13EDENRAID 2021 SPORTS CHALLENGE : Group employees go the...
PU
12/08EDENRED : France is the first services and payments company...
PU
12/06EDENRED : French companies and works councils have until December 31...
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDENRED SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 614 M 1 823 M 1 823 M
Net income 2021 311 M 352 M 352 M
Net Debt 2021 1 273 M 1 438 M 1 438 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 10 117 M 11 446 M 11 430 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,06x
EV / Sales 2022 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 8 658
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart EDENRED SE
Duration : Period :
Edenred SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDENRED SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 40,61 €
Average target price 52,68 €
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bertrand Dumazy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Tanguy Executive Vice President-Finance
Dave Ubachs Executive VP-Digital & Information Technology
Jean-Paul Bailly Independent Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDENRED SE-12.50%11 446
CINTAS CORPORATION25.64%46 037
TELEPERFORMANCE SE43.02%25 782
BUREAU VERITAS SA33.41%14 846
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-0.46%12 164
LG CORP.-12.80%11 244