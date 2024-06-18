Press release
June 17, 2024
Increase of the share buyback mandate
As part of its share buyback operation announced on March 8 for a maximum amount of €300 million until March 2027, Edenred announces a €75m increase of the maximum amount of the share buyback agreement signed on May 14, 2024 with an investment services provider (ISP).
This mandate, with a total maximum amount now amounting to €150 million, will run until May 15, 2025, with the intention of extending it until March 31, 20271 for an amount corresponding to €300 million less the amount actually bought back under the terms of this mandate and the one signed on April 19, 2024.
On an indicative basis, the additional amount of €75 million would correspond to a total volume of 1.9 million shares (i.e. 0.74% of the share capital), at the closing price on June 14, 2024.
Any shares bought back will be canceled, as announced on March 8.
This mandate will be carried out in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Meeting held on May 7, 2024 and with EU Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse, supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation EU 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
1 Subject to approval by the 2025 and 2026 General Meetings
About Edenred
Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting more than 60 million users and more than 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via close to 1 million corporate clients.
Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), engagement (such as gift cards and dedicated platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy solutions, including EV charging, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).
True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and sustainable mobility.
Edenred's 12,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.
In 2023, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed €41 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.
Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, Euronext Tech Leaders, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.
