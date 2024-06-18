Press release

June 17, 2024

Increase of the share buyback mandate

As part of its share buyback operation announced on March 8 for a maximum amount of €300 million until March 2027, Edenred announces a €75m increase of the maximum amount of the share buyback agreement signed on May 14, 2024 with an investment services provider (ISP).

This mandate, with a total maximum amount now amounting to €150 million, will run until May 15, 2025, with the intention of extending it until March 31, 20271 for an amount corresponding to €300 million less the amount actually bought back under the terms of this mandate and the one signed on April 19, 2024.

On an indicative basis, the additional amount of €75 million would correspond to a total volume of 1.9 million shares (i.e. 0.74% of the share capital), at the closing price on June 14, 2024.

Any shares bought back will be canceled, as announced on March 8.

This mandate will be carried out in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Meeting held on May 7, 2024 and with EU Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse, supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation EU 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

1 Subject to approval by the 2025 and 2026 General Meetings

www.edenred.com | page 1/2