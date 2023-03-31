Edenred : Mise à disposition du Document d'enregistrement universel 2022

Paper copies will be also available to the public on request:

a description of the share buyback program subject to the authorization of the Combined General Meeting dated May 11, 2023 (pages

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance and the Statutory Auditors' reports (section 6 and sections 3.1/3.3 of the 2022 Universal Registration Document);

the 2022 annual financial report, consisting of the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related reports and statements (a

The original version of the Universal Registration Document was submitted in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), as established by Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815. It is available on the AMF's website. French and English versions can also be found on Edenred's corporate website via the following links:

Edenred has published its 2022 Universal Registration Document, filing the original version in French with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on March 30, 2023, under number D.23-0201.

