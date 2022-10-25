Edenred : Presentation

Capital
Markets
Day
October 25, 2022 - London
AGENDA
1. Opening remarks
1.
Opening Remarks
Bertrand Dumazy
Chairman and CEO
A B2B2C PLATFORM INTERMEDIATING 52M USERS AND 2M MERCHANTS
THROUGH 950K COMPANIES
52m
€35bn1
Business volume
Users
2m
Merchants
950k
Companies
1. 2022 estimates
A PLATFORM ORCHESTRATING SPECIFIC-PURPOSE PAYMENTS
Universal payment
Edenred specific-purpose payment solutions (examples)
Digital meal voucher
Energy solution
Corporate payment
Regulation
None
Public
Private
Where?
Anywhere
Partner restaurants and
Partner service stations only
Corporate supplier only
merchants
When?
Anytime
Working days only
Based on fleet manager decision
Customized validity period
What?
Anything
Meal and food
Energy defined by fleet manager2
Specific supplier invoice
How much?
Any amount
Daily amount1
Daily amount defined by fleet
Specific supplier invoice amount
manager
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Edenred SA published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 15:13:03 UTC.