  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Edenred SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDEN   FR0010908533

EDENRED SE

(EDEN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-25 am EDT
49.90 EUR   -0.80%
11:14aEdenred : Presentation
PU
03:53aEdenred Unveils 2025 Strategic Plan, Targets 12% Annual EBITDA Growth
MT
03:00aFrance's Edenred expects annual core profit to grow by more than 12% over 2022-2025
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Edenred : Presentation

10/25/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capital

Markets

Day

October 25, 2022 - London

AGENDA

1. Opening remarks

  1. Edenred vision
  2. 2022-25Edenred strategic plan
  3. Scaling the Edenred platform
  4. Global Technology
  1. Employee Benefits & Engagement
  2. Fleet & Mobility
  3. Complementary Solutions
  4. ESG
  5. Finance

1.

Opening Remarks

Bertrand Dumazy

Chairman and CEO

A B2B2C PLATFORM INTERMEDIATING 52M USERS AND 2M MERCHANTS

THROUGH 950K COMPANIES

52m

€35bn1

Business volume

Users

2m

Merchants

950k

Companies

1. 2022 estimates

A PLATFORM ORCHESTRATING SPECIFIC-PURPOSE PAYMENTS

Universal payment

Edenred specific-purpose payment solutions (examples)

Digital meal voucher

Energy solution

Corporate payment

Regulation

None

Public

Private

Private

Where?

Anywhere

Partner restaurants and

Partner service stations only

Corporate supplier only

merchants

When?

Anytime

Working days only

Based on fleet manager decision

Customized validity period

What?

Anything

Meal and food

Energy defined by fleet manager2

Specific supplier invoice

How much?

Any amount

Daily amount1

Daily amount defined by fleet

Specific supplier invoice amount

manager

  1. France example: €25
  2. Electric / Ethanol / Diesel / Gasoline

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Edenred SA published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 973 M 1 950 M 1 950 M
Net income 2022 402 M 397 M 397 M
Net Debt 2022 472 M 466 M 466 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,4x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 12 535 M 12 388 M 12 388 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,59x
EV / Sales 2023 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 8 984
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart EDENRED SE
Duration : Period :
Edenred SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDENRED SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 50,30 €
Average target price 56,29 €
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bertrand Dumazy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Tanguy Executive Vice President-Finance
Dave Ubachs Executive Vice President-Global Technology
Jean-Romain Arnauld Lhomme Independent Director
Maëlle Gavet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDENRED SE23.98%12 388
CINTAS CORPORATION-8.32%41 260
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-31.84%15 599
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.24%10 926
LG CORP.-2.47%8 676
GENPACT LIMITED-11.32%8 637