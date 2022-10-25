Edenred : Presentation

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 1 973 M 1 950 M 1 950 M Net income 2022 402 M 397 M 397 M Net Debt 2022 472 M 466 M 466 M P/E ratio 2022 31,4x Yield 2022 1,93% Capitalization 12 535 M 12 388 M 12 388 M EV / Sales 2022 6,59x EV / Sales 2023 5,80x Nbr of Employees 8 984 Free-Float 99,4% Chart EDENRED SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends EDENRED SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 16 Last Close Price 50,30 € Average target price 56,29 € Spread / Average Target 11,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Bertrand Dumazy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Julien Tanguy Executive Vice President-Finance Dave Ubachs Executive Vice President-Global Technology Jean-Romain Arnauld Lhomme Independent Director Maëlle Gavet Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) EDENRED SE 23.98% 12 388 CINTAS CORPORATION -8.32% 41 260 TELEPERFORMANCE SE -31.84% 15 599 BUREAU VERITAS SA -16.24% 10 926 LG CORP. -2.47% 8 676 GENPACT LIMITED -11.32% 8 637