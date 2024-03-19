PRESENTATION FOR INVESTORS
MARCH 2024
CONTENTS
- Edenred, the everyday platform for people at work
- Edenred's vision
- Beyond22-25: the strategic plan driving this vision forward
- A strengthened sustainable development policy
- FY 2023 results & 2024 outlook
- Shaping the future
2
Edenred, the everyday platform for people
at work in…
3
AN INTERMEDIATION AND ORCHESTRATION PLATFORM…
>60m
€41bn
Users
Business volume
>2m
Merchants
c.1m
Companies
Everyday platform
for people at work
Eat
Care
Move
Pay
2023 figures
4
…DRIVING POSITIVE IMPACTS ON ESSENTIAL NEEDS,
FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS
For employees
For corporate clients
ENRICH CONNECTIONS.
FOR GOOD.
- Purchasing power and well-being
- Simplified mobility experience
- Smoother corporate expense experience
- Employee engagement and payroll efficiency
- Fleet total cost of ownership efficiency
- Process efficiency
For partner merchants
For public authorities
▪ Traffic generator
▪ Formalization of the economy and
local job creation
- Consumer engagement and
loyalty
▪ Behavioral incentives (e.g.,
nutrition, mobility)
5
A PORTFOLIO OF 250+ PROGRAMS
Benefits & Engagement
63%1
Mobility
25%1
Complementary Solutions
12%1
Fuel / Ethanol
EV charging
Fleet
Virtual Accounts
VCN2 API
Meal and food
Gifts
Mobility
maintenance
Payable
& portal
Payroll
Employee
Rewards &
Wellbeing
Toll
Freight payment
VAT refund
Acquiring
Incentive &
Public Social
Savings
Recognition
services
Rewards
Programs
100+ programs
90+ programs
60+ programs
across 30 countries
across 35 countries
across 30 countries
1.
FY 2023 operating revenue contribution
6
2.
Virtual card number
A GLOBAL PLATFORM, OPERATING IN 45 COUNTRIES
FY 2023 operating revenue
contribution
Latin America
Europe
29%
62%
Rest of the World
9%
7
CONTENTS
- Edenred, the everyday platform for people at work
- Edenred's vision
- Beyond22-25: the strategic plan driving this vision forward
- A strengthened sustainable development policy
- FY 2023 results & 2024 outlook
- Shaping the future
8
Edenred's vision
9
EDENRED ENVIRONMENT UNDERGOING SUSTAINABLE MUTATIONS
Working world
A new era of
Data and
transformations
mobility
AI1 revolution
Talent war, increased focus
Fleet manager demand for
Real-time data analytics,
on wellbeing & demand for
greener and smarter mobility
powered by Artificial
personalized benefits
Intelligence, gaining traction
Edenred
A FULLY INTEGRATED
THE END-TO-END
LEVERAGING THE FULL
ambition
BENEFITS &
PLATFORM FOR
POTENTIAL OF DATA
ENGAGEMENT
SEAMLESS AND
AND ARTIFICIAL
PLATFORM
EFFICIENT MOBILITY
INTELLIGENCE
1.
Artificial Intelligence
MANAGEMENT
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Edenred SA published this content on 18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2024 09:14:05 UTC.