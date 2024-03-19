PRESENTATION FOR INVESTORS

MARCH 2024

CONTENTS

  1. Edenred, the everyday platform for people at work
  2. Edenred's vision
  3. Beyond22-25: the strategic plan driving this vision forward
  4. A strengthened sustainable development policy
  5. FY 2023 results & 2024 outlook
  6. Shaping the future

2

Edenred, the everyday platform for people

at work in…

3

AN INTERMEDIATION AND ORCHESTRATION PLATFORM…

>60m

€41bn

Users

Business volume

>2m

Merchants

c.1m

Companies

Everyday platform

for people at work

Eat

Care

Move

Pay

2023 figures

4

…DRIVING POSITIVE IMPACTS ON ESSENTIAL NEEDS,

FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS

For employees

For corporate clients

ENRICH CONNECTIONS.

FOR GOOD.

  • Purchasing power and well-being
  • Simplified mobility experience
  • Smoother corporate expense experience
  • Employee engagement and payroll efficiency
  • Fleet total cost of ownership efficiency
  • Process efficiency

For partner merchants

For public authorities

Traffic generator

Formalization of the economy and

local job creation

  • Consumer engagement and

loyalty

Behavioral incentives (e.g.,

nutrition, mobility)

5

A PORTFOLIO OF 250+ PROGRAMS

Benefits & Engagement

63%1

Mobility

25%1

Complementary Solutions

12%1

Fuel / Ethanol

EV charging

Fleet

Virtual Accounts

VCN2 API

Meal and food

Gifts

Mobility

maintenance

Payable

& portal

Payroll

Employee

Rewards &

Wellbeing

Toll

Freight payment

VAT refund

Acquiring

Incentive &

Public Social

Savings

Recognition

services

Rewards

Programs

100+ programs

90+ programs

60+ programs

across 30 countries

across 35 countries

across 30 countries

1.

FY 2023 operating revenue contribution

6

2.

Virtual card number

A GLOBAL PLATFORM, OPERATING IN 45 COUNTRIES

FY 2023 operating revenue

contribution

Latin America

Europe

29%

62%

Rest of the World

9%

7

CONTENTS

  1. Edenred, the everyday platform for people at work
  2. Edenred's vision
  3. Beyond22-25: the strategic plan driving this vision forward
  4. A strengthened sustainable development policy
  5. FY 2023 results & 2024 outlook
  6. Shaping the future

8

Edenred's vision

9

EDENRED ENVIRONMENT UNDERGOING SUSTAINABLE MUTATIONS

Working world

A new era of

Data and

transformations

mobility

AI1 revolution

Talent war, increased focus

Fleet manager demand for

Real-time data analytics,

on wellbeing & demand for

greener and smarter mobility

powered by Artificial

personalized benefits

Intelligence, gaining traction

Edenred

A FULLY INTEGRATED

THE END-TO-END

LEVERAGING THE FULL

ambition

BENEFITS &

PLATFORM FOR

POTENTIAL OF DATA

ENGAGEMENT

SEAMLESS AND

AND ARTIFICIAL

PLATFORM

EFFICIENT MOBILITY

INTELLIGENCE

1.

Artificial Intelligence

MANAGEMENT

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Edenred SA published this content on 18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2024 09:14:05 UTC.