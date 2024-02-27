Edenred: acquisition of RB in Brazil

February 27, 2024 at 02:56 am EST Share

Edenred has announced the signature of an agreement to acquire 100% of the capital of RB, a leading Brazilian platform for employee travel-related benefits (transport cards, third-party meal voucher solutions and food).



According to the French group, this transaction will enhance its ability to increase penetration of the Brazilian employee benefits market, and will be a source of significant synergies. It is expected to be accretive to EBITDA and EPS from the first year.



With around 300 employees, RB has sales in excess of 100 million Brazilian reals. The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant Brazilian authorities, including the competition authority and the central bank.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.