Edenred: acquisition of RB in Brazil
According to the French group, this transaction will enhance its ability to increase penetration of the Brazilian employee benefits market, and will be a source of significant synergies. It is expected to be accretive to EBITDA and EPS from the first year.
With around 300 employees, RB has sales in excess of 100 million Brazilian reals. The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant Brazilian authorities, including the competition authority and the central bank.
