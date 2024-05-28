Edenred: acquisition of Spirii finalized

Payment solutions group Edenred has finalized the acquisition of Danish company Spirii, Europe's leading SaaS platform for electric vehicle recharging, a strategic transaction announced on February 27.



The acquisition will enable Edenred to deploy Spirii's technology and services in France and Germany, to "offer its customers a complete solution for managing electric recharging on the road, at home and in the workplace".



As part of Edenred's 'Beyond Fuel' strategy, this acquisition strengthens the company's value-added service offering, as well as its position as the preferred partner of fleet managers, helping them to make the transition to a more energy-efficient fleet.



