Edenred: acquisition of Spirii finalized
The acquisition will enable Edenred to deploy Spirii's technology and services in France and Germany, to "offer its customers a complete solution for managing electric recharging on the road, at home and in the workplace".
As part of Edenred's 'Beyond Fuel' strategy, this acquisition strengthens the company's value-added service offering, as well as its position as the preferred partner of fleet managers, helping them to make the transition to a more energy-efficient fleet.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction