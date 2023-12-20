Edenred: appointment of Managing Director Strategy and Performance

The Edenred services group has announced the appointment of Constance Le Bouar to the position of Managing Director Strategy and Performance, and as such, as a member of its Executive Committee, effective December 19.



Since 2021, Constance Le Bouar has held the position of Director Strategy and Development for Edenred's 'employee benefits' business line. Previously, she worked at Aéroports de Paris and Pernod Ricard.



In her new role, she will drive transformation programs aimed at extending cross-functional capabilities in customer experience, commercial excellence and innovation, and orchestrate the execution of the 'Beyond22-25' strategic plan.



