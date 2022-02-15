Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Edenred SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDEN   FR0010908533

EDENRED SE

(EDEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Edenred : named “Industry Mover” in the 2022 S...

02/15/2022 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 15, 2022

Edenred named "Industry Mover" in the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook
This year, Edenred has reached the top 15% of its industry for its performance in environmental, social and governance endeavors.
Share on

S&P Global has published its 2022 Global Sustainability Yearbook rankings which evaluates companies' sustainability commitments based on their performance in the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), of which 716 companies out of 7,500 made the rankings. Generating an "ESG Score" based on economic, social end governance considerations, S&P Global named Edenred "Industry movers" in the 2022 rankings, an award which highlights Edenred's attainment of the strongest score improvement in its industry, whilst also indicating an ESG score evaluation that reached the top 15% of its industry.

Edenred is committed to achieving sustainable long-term growth and finding innovative ways to respond to environmental, economic, and social challenges. Since 2015, Edenred has been member of United Nations Global Compact initiative and is recognized as an advanced company amongst its ranks. This sustainability award shows Edenred's commitment to constantly increasing it's positive contribution toward its stakeholders aligned with its purpose, "Enrich connections. For good." and through its 3 axes of its CSR strategy, "People, Planet, Progress".

About S&P Global
S&P Global is worldwide and renown provider of financial information concerning credit ratings, benchmarks, and analytics within capital and commodity markets. To form their ESG Score evaluation, S&P Global uses its self-provisioned Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual benchmark evaluation that assesses enterprises performance over economic, environmental, and social criteria, alongside an in-depth media and stakeholder analysis.

Read more

Press release •Awards

Edenred wins the 2022 BFM Business Grand Prize for Digital...

27 January 2022

News •Innovation

Edenred supports the RAISE group's Seed for Good venture...

20 January 2022

News •Communications

Edenred France certified 2022 Top Employer

19 January 2022

Press release •Appointments

Appointments to Edenred's Executive Committee

6 January 2022

News •Awards

Edenred Greece is celebrated at the Mobile Excellence...

29 December 2021

Disclaimer

Edenred SA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 17:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDENRED SE
12:37pEDENRED : named “Industry Mover” in the 2022 S...
PU
02/08EDENRED : Déclaration du nb de titres et droits de vote au 31 janvier 2022
PU
01/31EDENRED SE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/27EDENRED : wins the 2022 BFM Business Grand Prize for Digital...
PU
01/20EDENRED : supports the RAISE group's Seed for Good venture...
PU
01/19EDENRED : France certified 2022 Top Employer
PU
01/06Edenred Appoints Two New COOs for Employee Benefits, Payment Solutions
MT
01/06Appointments to Edenred's Executive Committee
GL
01/06Edenred Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/05EDENRED : Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDENRED SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 617 M 1 828 M 1 828 M
Net income 2021 313 M 353 M 353 M
Net Debt 2021 1 309 M 1 479 M 1 479 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 9 557 M 10 802 M 10 802 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,72x
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 8 658
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart EDENRED SE
Duration : Period :
Edenred SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDENRED SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 38,36 €
Average target price 50,48 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bertrand Dumazy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Tanguy Executive Vice President-Finance
Dave Ubachs Executive Vice President-Global Technology
Jean-Paul Bailly Independent Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDENRED SE-5.45%10 802
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.40%38 433
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-18.27%21 271
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.00%12 527
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-8.28%11 249
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION13.22%10 513