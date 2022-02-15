Edenred : named “Industry Mover” in the 2022 S...

S&P Global has published its 2022 Global Sustainability Yearbook rankings which evaluates companies' sustainability commitments based on their performance in the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), of which 716 companies out of 7,500 made the rankings. Generating an "ESG Score" based on economic, social end governance considerations, S&P Global named Edenred "Industry movers" in the 2022 rankings, an award which highlights Edenred's attainment of the strongest score improvement in its industry, whilst also indicating an ESG score evaluation that reached the top 15% of its industry.

Edenred is committed to achieving sustainable long-term growth and finding innovative ways to respond to environmental, economic, and social challenges. Since 2015, Edenred has been member of United Nations Global Compact initiative and is recognized as an advanced company amongst its ranks. This sustainability award shows Edenred's commitment to constantly increasing it's positive contribution toward its stakeholders aligned with its purpose, "Enrich connections. For good." and through its 3 axes of its CSR strategy, "People, Planet, Progress".



About S&P Global

S&P Global is worldwide and renown provider of financial information concerning credit ratings, benchmarks, and analytics within capital and commodity markets. To form their ESG Score evaluation, S&P Global uses its self-provisioned Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual benchmark evaluation that assesses enterprises performance over economic, environmental, and social criteria, alongside an in-depth media and stakeholder analysis.

