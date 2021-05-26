Edenred : Crédit Agricole CIB chooses Edenred's new Télétravail...

Télétravail by Edenred is a digital account combined with an e-commerce platform where employees can access over 4,000 products (office equipment and supplies, consumables and computer equipment) in just a few clicks. Crédit Agricole CIB has chosen to credit all employees with a one-time grant to allow them to add to the equipment already provided by the company. Purchases will be delivered directly to them at home.

For companies, Télétravail by Edenred offers assurance that the funds will be used as intended by employees. The solution also greatly simplifies the administrative side: the grant is paid directly to each employee online, and no expense claim or proof of payment is required.

The Télétravail platform uses Edenred's earmarked funds technology, already used by 7 million employees in France through programs including Ticket Restaurant, Kadéos, Ticket Mobilité and the ProwebCE works councils solutions platform.

Vianney du Parc, General Manager of Edenred France, said: 'Edenred's Télétravail solution, developed by our teams in record time, enables our clients to rise to the new challenge of working from home. Our technology platform provides employees with a great user experience thanks to a large network and a rich product catalog. It simplifies the administration of home working grants for employers, with an efficient filtering. Our clients can concentrate on protecting their employees and their business, while Edenred takes care of the rest.'

Anne-Catherine Ropers, Deputy General Manager & Global Head of Human Resources at Crédit Agricole CIB, said: 'This innovative online solution, developed with Edenred, dovetails perfectly with our goal of offering a new employee experience in line with our Human Project. By giving everyone access to an online platform to choose what they need to round out their home office equipment, at a time when a lot of people are still working from home due to the crisis, the initiative improves home working conditions for our teams.'

For companies:

Administrative simplicity and traceability of expenses: Grant loaded for all employees in just a few clicks No proof of payment to analyze or validate Guarantee of compliance with URSSAF rules

Low-cost home working and well-being solution: Assurance that employees will have the right equipment to work from home Customizable grant amount Up to €550 per employee and per year exempt from social security contributions



For employees: