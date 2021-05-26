Edenred : Crédit Agricole CIB chooses Edenred's new Télétravail...

Log in
05/26/2021 | 02:55am EDT
May 26, 2021

Crédit Agricole CIB chooses Edenred's new Télétravail platform dedicated to home working to distribute its 'Equipment' grant to its employees

Edenred, the leader in France and worldwide in digital specific-purpose payment solutions (meal vouchers, mobility, gifts), is launching its Télétravail platform, the first solution designed for employers to streamline the reimbursement of expenses incurred by employees working from home. Crédit Agricole CIB, the Crédit Agricole Group's corporate and investment bank, is the first client to choose the new offer, with a view to facilitating home working for its 5,000 employees based in France.

Earmarked digital grants, distributed and ready to use in just a few clicks

Télétravail by Edenred is a digital account combined with an e-commerce platform where employees can access over 4,000 products (office equipment and supplies, consumables and computer equipment) in just a few clicks. Crédit Agricole CIB has chosen to credit all employees with a one-time grant to allow them to add to the equipment already provided by the company. Purchases will be delivered directly to them at home.

For companies, Télétravail by Edenred offers assurance that the funds will be used as intended by employees. The solution also greatly simplifies the administrative side: the grant is paid directly to each employee online, and no expense claim or proof of payment is required.

The Télétravail platform uses Edenred's earmarked funds technology, already used by 7 million employees in France through programs including Ticket Restaurant, Kadéos, Ticket Mobilité and the ProwebCE works councils solutions platform.

Vianney du Parc, General Manager of Edenred France, said: 'Edenred's Télétravail solution, developed by our teams in record time, enables our clients to rise to the new challenge of working from home. Our technology platform provides employees with a great user experience thanks to a large network and a rich product catalog. It simplifies the administration of home working grants for employers, with an efficient filtering. Our clients can concentrate on protecting their employees and their business, while Edenred takes care of the rest.'

Anne-Catherine Ropers, Deputy General Manager & Global Head of Human Resources at Crédit Agricole CIB, said: 'This innovative online solution, developed with Edenred, dovetails perfectly with our goal of offering a new employee experience in line with our Human Project. By giving everyone access to an online platform to choose what they need to round out their home office equipment, at a time when a lot of people are still working from home due to the crisis, the initiative improves home working conditions for our teams.'

Contribute to purchasing power and well-being for employees working from home, a win-win solution

For companies:

  • Administrative simplicity and traceability of expenses:
    • Grant loaded for all employees in just a few clicks
    • No proof of payment to analyze or validate
    • Guarantee of compliance with URSSAF rules
  • Low-cost home working and well-being solution:
    • Assurance that employees will have the right equipment to work from home
    • Customizable grant amount
    • Up to €550 per employee and per year exempt from social security contributions

For employees:

  • Improved quality of life when working from home:
    • The option to be better equipped to work from home
    • Over 4,000 eligible products at attractive prices, obtainable in just a few clicks
  • Increased purchasing power:
    • A direct grant exempt from social security contributions and income tax
Press release •Finance

Payment of the 2020 dividend - Timeline and process

12 May 2021

Press release •Finance

Edenred's 2021 General Meeting approves all resolutions

11 May 2021

Press release •Communications

Edenred unveils its purpose: Enrich connections. For good.

11 May 2021

News •Communications

2021 publications: Edenred smarter, closer and stronger...

11 May 2021

Press release •Finance

First-quarter 2021 revenue

22 April 2021

Disclaimer

Edenred SA published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 06:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
