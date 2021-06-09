Press release

June 9, 2021

Edenred successfully placed its first sustainability-linked convertible bonds for a nominal amount of approximately €400 million



Edenred (Euronext Paris : FR0010908533) (the “Company”) has successfully placed today an inaugural sustainability-linked bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new and/or existing shares (“OCEANE”) due 2028 (the “Bonds”) for an aggregate nominal amount of approximately €400 million by way of a placement to qualified investors only1 (the “Offering”). The Offering represents today 6,173,792 underlying shares.

The par value of the Bonds has been set at €64.79, corresponding to a premium of 37.5% above Edenred’s reference share price2 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“Euronext Paris”).

The Bonds will be issued on June 14, 2021 (the “Issue Date”), being the expected settlement and delivery date of the Bonds. The Bonds will be issued at an issue price equal to 100.875% of par, which corresponds to a yield to maturity of -0.12% and will not bear interest.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for general corporate purposes, including the financing of potential external growth operations.

To coincide with the placement, Edenred published its first Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework, which was reviewed by an external third party and is based on the achievement of three sustainable performance targets:

People: 34% of women in executive positions by 2025

Planet: 15% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 versus 2019

Progress: 64% of merchants and users made aware of balanced nutrition and food waste by 2025





Guided by Edenred’s purpose, “Enrich Connections. For Good”, this operation demonstrates the Group’s concrete commitment to sustainable development, which is notably reflected in:

The ten People, Planet, Progress objectives in its “Ideal” corporate social responsibility strategy, addressing 12 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals;

The indexation of the financial conditions of its syndicated credit line to two of these criteria since 2020;

The conditions governing free share allocation plans, 25% of which since 2021 have been linked to the achievement of quantified objectives in terms of diversity, the fight against global warming and awareness of sustainable nutrition (see press release dated May 11, 2021).





Julien Tanguy, Executive Vice President, Finance, said: “The success of this placement illustrates Edenred’s good credit quality as well as investors’ confidence in the Group’s financial strength and in our strategy of sustainable and profitable growth. We are also proud to be among the very first French companies to issue a sustainability-linked convertible bond. With this issuance, we are making sustainable development an even greater component of our business performance, true to our purpose, ‘Enrich Connections. For Good’.”

___________________________________

Unless previously converted, exchanged, redeemed or purchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at par on June 14, 2028 (or on the following business day if this date is not a business day).

The Bonds may be redeemed prior to maturity at the option of the Company, under certain conditions. In particular, the Bonds may be fully redeemed earlier at par, at the Company’s option from June 14, 2026 until the maturity date of the Bonds, subject to a prior notice of at least 30 calendar days (without exceeding 90 calendar days), if the arithmetic average, calculated over a period of 20 consecutive trading days chosen by the Company from amongst the 40 consecutive trading days preceding the publication of the early redemption notice, of the products of Edenred’s volume weighted average price on Euronext Paris on each trading day of the considered period and the applicable conversion ratio on each such trading day exceeds 130% of the nominal value of the Bonds.

Upon a change of control or a delisting event, as these terms are defined in the conditions of the Bonds, all bondholders will have an option to request an early repayment of their Bonds, at a price equal to par value.

Application will be made for the listing of the Bonds on Euronext AccessTM of Euronext in Paris to occur within 30 days from the Issue Date.

In line with Edenred’s Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework, if, as of December 31, 2025, the Company does not meet the Sustainability Performance Target Minimum Score Condition (as defined below), Edenred shall pay in respect of each Bond, an amount equal to 0.50% of their par value (the “Premium Payment Amount”) no later than the date falling 30 calendar days following the Sustainability Performance Target Date. For the avoidance of any doubts, Bonds which are repurchased by the Company, redeemed or converted on or before the Sustainability Performance Target Date are not entitled to the payment of any Premium Payment Amount.

Edenred published today its first Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework (the “Framework”) which covers all debt instruments whose financial characteristics are linked with sustainability performance targets. The detailed methodology is presented in the Framework.

Edenred has selected one KPI from each of the 3 pillars of its sustainability strategy “Ideal People, Ideal Planet, Ideal Progress”:

Key Performance Indicator Sustainability Performance Target by 2025 KPI 1 (Ideal People)

% women among executive positions at least 34% KPI 2 (Ideal Planet)

Greenhouse gas (GHG)emissions reduction Reducing Scope 1 and 2

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in teq CO2: by at least 15% (vs 2019 level)



KPI 3 (Ideal Progress)

% of food users & merchants made aware of balanced nutrition and food waste at least 64%

The Sustainability Performance Target Minimum Score Condition will be met if Edenred reaches at least 2 out of 3 of the above mentioned KPIs.

The Framework has been established in accordance with the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles (SLBP) administered by ICMA and reviewed by Ethifinance who provided a Second Party Opinion (“SPO”) on June 4, 2021. Both the Framework and the SPO are available on the Company’s website: (www.edenred.com).

Conversion/Exchange Right





Bondholders will be granted a conversion/exchange right of the Bonds into new and/or existing shares of the Company (the “Conversion/Exchange Right”) which they may exercise at any time from the Issue Date and until the 7th business day (inclusive) preceding the maturity date or the relevant early redemption date.

The conversion/exchange ratio is set at one share per Bond (subject to standard adjustments in certain cases, as described in the conditions of the Bonds).

Upon exercise of their Conversion/Exchange Right, bondholders will receive at the option of the Company new and/or existing Edenred shares.

The new and/or existing shares potentially received will carry in all cases all rights attached to existing shares as from the date of delivery.

Company lock-up undertaking

In the context of the Offering, the Company will agree to a lock-up undertaking on the issuance or sale of shares or of securities giving access to the share capital, for a period starting from the announcement of the final terms of the Bonds and ending 90 calendar days after the Issue Date, subject to certain customary exceptions or waiver from the Global Coordinators.

Dilution





For illustrative purposes, as a result of the Offering, the issue of 6,173,792 Bonds each with a par value of €64.79, would lead to a maximum dilution of 2.47% of the outstanding share capital, should the Company decide to exclusively deliver new shares upon conversion.

Legal framework of the Offering and placement





The Bonds have been issued by way of a placement to qualified investors only as defined in article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, in accordance with Article L. 411-2,1° of the French monetary and financial code (Code monétaire et financier), as per the authorization granted by the Company’s combined general meeting held on May 7th, 2020 (18th resolution), via an accelerated bookbuilt placement in France and/or outside of France (excluding in particular the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan).

Existing shareholders of the Company shall have no preferential subscription rights nor priority subscription period in connection with the issue of the Bonds (nor the underlying new shares of the Company issued upon conversion as the case may be).

Available information





The Offering of the Bonds is not subject to a prospectus approved by the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (the “AMF”). Detailed information on Edenred, including its business, results, prospects and related risk factors are described in the Company’s universal registration document (Document d’enregistrement universel) filed with the AMF on March 29, 2021 under number D.21-0213, the Issuer’s Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework, and other regulated information and all the press releases of the Company, which are available on Edenred’s website (www.edenred.com).

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Société Générale served as global coordinators and joint bookrunners, also in charge CSR Structuring. Barclays, BNP PARIBAS, Citi and J.P. Morgan also acted as joint bookrunners.

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 50 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group’s purpose, “Enrich connections. For good.”, these solutions enhance users’ well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies’ attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred’s 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2020, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.E., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

