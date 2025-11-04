As part of its Amplify25-28 strategic plan, Edenred has said that it is targeting EBITDA growth of between +8% and +12% over the duration of the plan, including organic growth of +2% to +4% in 2026, then +8% to +12% per year in 2027 and 2028.



Each year of the plan, the payment solutions group also plans to achieve a free cash flow/EBITDA conversion rate greater than or equal to 65%, "reflecting its high and predictable cash generation profile."



With plans to "continue investing in its platform, particularly in artificial intelligence and data," Edenred is expected to devote an annual capital expenditure budget of between 6% and 8% of its total revenue.



It intends to pursue its disciplined external growth policy while maintaining a "Strong Investment Grade" rating and continuing to optimize its portfolio in certain lower-potential activities.



Finally, Edenred plans to continue increasing its dividend per share in absolute terms each year. Share buybacks will complement this policy, including the continuation of the current program.