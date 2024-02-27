Feb 27 (Reuters) - French vouchers company Edenred said on Tuesday it had signed two agreements to buy Danish SaaS2 platform Spirii and Brazilian employee transport benefits platform RB. (Reporting Diana Mandiá in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)
