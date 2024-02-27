Edenred SE is a leading digital services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 50 million employees and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via roughly 900,000 corporate clients. Edenred SE offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal benefits), incentives (gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.

Sector Business Support Services