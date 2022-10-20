Advanced search
    EDEN   FR0010908533

EDENRED SE

(EDEN)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:03 2022-10-20 am EDT
49.00 EUR   +0.53%
02:44aVoucher group Edenred raises profit outlook again as inflation drives growth
RE
02:28aFrench Payments Group Edenred Boosts FY22 Outlook Again Over Inflation Boost
MT
01:02aEdenred : Third-quarter 2022 revenue - Edenred upgrades its full-year 2022 outlook after another quarter of strong growth
GL
Voucher group Edenred raises profit outlook again as inflation drives growth

10/20/2022 | 02:44am EDT
(Reuters) - French vouchers and cards provider Edenred on Thursday hiked its target for 2022 core profit for a second time this year, as companies increasingly seek to improve employee benefits in response to rising meal and fuel prices.

Voucher and card providers like Edenred stand to benefit from higher inflation as it can result in an increase in the maximum face value of employee benefit cards.

In France, the government raised the daily limit on meal vouchers from 19 euros to 25 euros from Oct. 1 to help employees cope with inflation, as well as the tax-free ceiling for employers' voucher issuance by 4% to 5.92 euros in September.

"Even if companies do not use all the legal maximum exemptions set by the different countries, an increase in this maximum invariably results in a progressive increase in the value granted by companies to their employees", finance chief Julien Tanguy said in call with journalists.

Edenred, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its "Ticket Restaurant" vouchers, now expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to come between 810 million and 840 million euros ($791 million and $821 million) this year.

The company last raised its EBITDA forecast in July to 770-820 million euros.

"The current macroeconomic environment continues to favour Edenred", Berenberg's analyst Stuart Gordon says, adding he expects the shares to trade favourably on the back of the strong results and raised guidance.

The group reported an operating revenue of 484 million euros in the third quarter, beating analysts' 465 million euro estimate in a company-provided consensus.

(Reporting by Federica Mileo and Diana Mandiá in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Federica Mileo and Diana Mandia


© Reuters 2022
