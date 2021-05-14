Edensoft : CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES 05/14/2021 | 12:19pm EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. EDENSOFT HOLDINGS LIMITED 伊登軟件控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1147) CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES The Board announces that with effect from 14 May 2021: Mr. Ho Ka Chun resigned as an independent non-executive Director and ceased to be the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Mr. Leung Chu Tung has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee. The Board further announces that with effect from 20 May 2021: Mr. Yu Kwok Leung will resign as an independent non-executive Director and will cease to be the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Audit Committee. Ms. Zhu Weili will be appointed as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Audit Committee. - 1 - RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS The Board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Edensoft Holdings Limited (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Ho Ka Chun ("Mr. Ho") has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive Director and ceased to be the chairman of the audit committee of the Board (the "Audit Committee") and a member of each of the nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") and the remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee") of the Board with effect from 14 May 2021 due to personal reasons. Mr. Ho has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") except noting that the Company and the former company secretary are having ongoing discussions regarding the commercial terms of the services rendered by him. The Board further announces that Mr. Yu Kwok Leung ("Mr. Yu") also tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive Director and will cease to be the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, a member of each of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee with effect from 20 May 2021 due to other work commitment. Mr. Yu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Leung Chu Tung ("Mr. Leung") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee with effect from 14 May 2021. The Board further announces that Ms. Zhu Weili ("Ms. Zhu") will be appointed as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Audit Committee with effect from 20 May 2021. The biographical details of Mr. Leung are set out as follows: Mr. Leung Chu Tung, aged 41, obtained a bachelor's degree of business administration from the Simon Fraser University, Canada in June 2002. Mr. Leung has more than 15 years of experience in accounting and corporate finance. He has been a certified public accountant of the State of Delaware, the United States since April 2006 and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants since December 2009. He has been a chartered financial analyst of the CFA Institute since September 2010. - 2 - Mr. Leung was a licensed representative for type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO") from November 2011 to November 2016. He has become a responsible officer for type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO since November 2016. Since December 2019, Mr. Leung has been a managing director of the investment banking department of Maxa Capital Limited, which is a licensed corporation to carry out type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO. From October 2011 to November 2019, he was employed by ABCI Capital Limited, which is a licensed corporation to carry out type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO, and his last position was an executive director of the investment banking department. From July 2007 to October 2011, he worked in the listing division at the Stock Exchange and his last position was a manager of the listing division. From September 2002 to June 2007, he worked at KPMG and his last position was an assistant manager. The Company has entered into an appointment letter with Mr. Leung for a term of two years commencing from 14 May 2021 subject to retirement by rotation and re-election requirements at an annual general meeting of the Company pursuant to the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles") and other terms in the appointment letter. Mr. Leung is entitled to a director's fee of HK$120,000 per annum, which is determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and prevailing market conditions. Save as disclosed above, as of the date of this announcement, Mr. Leung (i) has no interest in the shares of the Company (the "Shares") which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of SFO; (ii) has no relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iii) has not held any directorship in Hong Kong or overseas listed public companies in the last three years preceding the date of his appointment. Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Leung (i) does not currently hold any other position with the Company or any of its subsidiaries; and (ii) there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, nor any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in relation to his appointment. The biographical details of Ms. Zhu are set out as follows: Ms. Zhu Weili, aged 50, obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from the City University of Hong Kong in November 2003, a Master of Arts degree in international accounting from the City University of Hong Kong in November 2005, and a senior management Master of Business Administration degree* (高級管理人員工商管理碩士) from the Peking University in July 2007. - 3 - Ms. Zhu has comprehensive knowledge in corporate governance. Ms. Zhu has been a director of Shenzhen Jiadida New Material Technology Co., Ltd.* (深圳市佳迪達新材料科技有限公 司), which is a chemical materials one-stop solution provider in the PRC since January 2021, and a director of Shenzhen Zhenmai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.* (深圳市真邁生物科 技有限公司), which is principally engaged in biotechnology development and genetic testing technology development in the PRC, since February 2018. Ms. Zhu has been a representative from Luohu District, Shenzhen City, the PRC of the 6th and 7th National Congress. The Company will enter into an appointment letter with Ms. Zhu for a term of two years commencing from 20 May 2021 subject to retirement by rotation and re-election requirements at an annual general meeting of the Company pursuant to the Articles and other terms in the appointment letter. Ms. Zhu will be entitled to a director's fee of HK$120,000 per annum, which is determined by the Board with reference to her duties and responsibilities with the Company and prevailing market conditions. Save as disclosed above, as of the date of this announcement, Ms. Zhu (i) has no interest in the Shares which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of SFO; (ii) has no relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling Shareholders of the Company; and (iii) has not held any directorship in Hong Kong or overseas listed public companies in the last three years. Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Ms. Zhu (i) does not currently hold any other position with the Company or any of its subsidiaries; and (ii) there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, nor any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in relation to her appointment. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Ho and Mr. Yu for their contributions to the Company during their tenure of office and express its warmest welcome to Mr. Leung and Ms. Zhu on their appointments. By Order of the Board Edensoft Holdings Limited Ms. Ding Xinyun Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 14 May 2021 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Ding Xinyun (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Li Yi, Mr. Ling Yunzhi and Ms. Peng Dongping as the executive directors, and Mr. Yu Kwok Leung, Mr. Leung Chu Tung and Mr. Liang Chi as the independent non-executive directors. For identification purpose only - 4 - Attachments Original document

