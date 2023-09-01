Edenville Energy PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a thermal coal developer in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in the production of energy commodities, predominantly coal, in Africa. The Company's core asset is the Rukwa Coal to Power Project, which is located in the western Tanzania, approximately 25 kilometers by road to the north-east of the major commercial center of Sumbawanga. The Rukwa Coalfields are comprised of the Mkomolo, Namwele and Muze deposits. The Mkomolo Project is located approximately 20 kilometers Northwest of Sumbawanga located in western Tanzania. The Mine produces approximately 4,000 tons per month of coal for sale. The Company's subsidiaries include Edenville International (Seychelles) Limited, Edenville International (Tanzania) Limited and Edenville Power (TZ) Limited.

Sector Coal