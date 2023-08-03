Edenville Energy PLC - Africa-focused mine operator and developer - At its annual general meeting on Thursday, shareholders approved the proposed name change to Shuka Minerals PLC. Says a further announcement will be made in "due course". Also confirms following an announcement last month, Non-Executive Chair Nick von Schirnding has tendered his three months' notice to resign, effective October 31.
Current stock price: 11.18 pence, up 6.5%
12-month change: down 16%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter
