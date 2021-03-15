Edesa Biotech : Reaches Enrollment Milestone in COVID Study

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced that it has completed enrollment of more than 50% of the patients planned for the Phase 2 portion of its ongoing Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study evaluating the company's EB05 drug candidate as a single-dose treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients with or at risk of developing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) - the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients.

The company reported that more than 160 of the expected 316 subjects in the Phase 2 portion of the study have been randomized and dosed with either EB05 or placebo. The patients were treated at hospital sites across Canada, the United States and Colombia. In preparation for the potential Phase 3 portion of the study, the company plans to activate approximately 20 additional hospital sites in the next two months.

Dr. Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa, said that the pace of enrollment has exceeded the company's expectations. 'We have passed the halfway mark for the Phase 2 portion of the study and are now one step closer to providing a new, potentially more effective treatment option for patients facing some of the worst effects of the SARS-CoV2 infection. We are grateful to the patients, physicians and caregivers for enabling us to reach this important milestone.'

Dr. Nijhawan reported that the company plans to continue adding hospital sites to speed enrollment and to provide broad access to a promising experimental therapy. 'ARDS represents a serious unmet medical need; even prior to COVID-19, ARDS accounted for 10% of ICU admissions. If the pandemic becomes endemic, as many believe, the need for an effective treatment will be even more pressing,' he said.

As designed, the international study is an adaptive, double-blind study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of EB05 in adult hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Should the experimental antibody treatment demonstrate promising results at the Phase 2 readout, the company plans to continue with a pivotal Phase 3 study.

EB05 is an experimental monoclonal antibody that Edesa believes could regulate the overactive and dysfunctional immune response associated with ARDS. Specifically, the drug inhibits toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) signaling - an important mediator of inflammation responsible for acute lung injury that has been shown to be activated by SARS-CoV2, SARS-CoV1 and Influenza viruses. The goal of the experimental treatment is to suppress inflammation, fluid accumulation and lung injury, thereby reducing the number of patients admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU) and intubation/ventilation procedures, and ultimately saving lives.

Hospitals and physicians interested in participating in the Phase 2/3 study of EB05 should contact info@edesabiotech.com or visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (Identifier: NCT04401475).

About ARDS

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome is the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that 20% to 42% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients develop ARDS, which increases to 67% to 85% for patients admitted to the ICU. Mortality among patients admitted to the ICU ranges from 39% to 72% depending on the study and characteristics of patient population, according to the CDC. ARDS involves an exaggerated immune response leading to inflammation and injury to the lungs that results in edema that deprives the body of oxygen. For moderate to severe cases, there are currently few meaningful treatments, other than supplemental oxygen and mechanical ventilation, and patients suffer high mortality rates. In addition to virus-induced pneumonia, ARDS can be caused by smoke/chemical inhalation, sepsis, chest injury and other causes. Prior to COVID-19, ARDS accounted for 10% of intensive care unit admissions, representing more than 3 million patients globally each year.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that we are developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients. ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among COVID-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. EB01 employs a novel, non-steroidal mechanism of action and in two clinical studies has demonstrated statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in ACD patients. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California. Sign up for news alerts.

