(Incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1948, under Company Registration Number 379/1948)

Directors: T.N. Sibanda (Chairman), T.N. Ndlovu (CEO), C.F. Dube, S. Mushosho, M. Hosack,

C. Claasen, H. Vundla (CFO), M Robb

Registered Address: 9th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

The Edgars Stores Limited Board of Directors wishes to announce the following changes to its composition:

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Resignation: Tjeludo Ndlovu- Group Chief Executive Officer

Ms Tjeludo Ndlovu, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Group, resigned from the Board and will be leaving the Group on 31 October 2023. Tjeludo has been with the Group for 11 years having joined in 2012 as Group Accountant. She has led the Group successfully since 2020 at the peak of the COVID 19 pandemic.

It is with profound gratitude that the Board thanks Tjeludo for her service to the Group and wishes her well in her new challenge.

Resignation: Happiness Vundla- Group Chief Finance Officer

Ms Happiness Vundla, the Group Chief Finance Officer of the Group, resigned from the Board and will be leaving the Group on 31 October 2023. Happiness took responsibility of the Finance Department in 2021. Her contribution to the Group for the short period of time she was on the Board is greatly appreciated.

The Board would like to wish Happiness all the best in her new challenge.

Appointment: Sevious Mushosho- Group Chief Executive Officer

The Board would like to announce the appointment of Mr. Sevious Mushosho as The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Group with effect from 1 November 2023. Sevious is a Fellow Chartered Accountant Zimbabwe with over 20 years of multinational experience in cross- functional management, financial management, audit, insurance, banking, retail and distribution. Mr Mushosho has worked at executive level in various companies in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Mauritius, including Sub Sahara Capital Group, Distribution Group Africa,