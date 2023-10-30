(Incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1948, under Company Registration Number 379/1948)
NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
The Edgars Stores Limited Board of Directors wishes to announce the following changes to its composition:
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Resignation: Tjeludo Ndlovu- Group Chief Executive Officer
Ms Tjeludo Ndlovu, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Group, resigned from the Board and will be leaving the Group on 31 October 2023. Tjeludo has been with the Group for 11 years having joined in 2012 as Group Accountant. She has led the Group successfully since 2020 at the peak of the COVID 19 pandemic.
It is with profound gratitude that the Board thanks Tjeludo for her service to the Group and wishes her well in her new challenge.
Resignation: Happiness Vundla- Group Chief Finance Officer
Ms Happiness Vundla, the Group Chief Finance Officer of the Group, resigned from the Board and will be leaving the Group on 31 October 2023. Happiness took responsibility of the Finance Department in 2021. Her contribution to the Group for the short period of time she was on the Board is greatly appreciated.
The Board would like to wish Happiness all the best in her new challenge.
Appointment: Sevious Mushosho- Group Chief Executive Officer
The Board would like to announce the appointment of Mr. Sevious Mushosho as The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Group with effect from 1 November 2023. Sevious is a Fellow Chartered Accountant Zimbabwe with over 20 years of multinational experience in cross- functional management, financial management, audit, insurance, banking, retail and distribution. Mr Mushosho has worked at executive level in various companies in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Mauritius, including Sub Sahara Capital Group, Distribution Group Africa,
AfriAsia Holdings limited and Innscor Africa among others. He has been on the Board since July 2022 as a Non-Executive Director and from May 2023 as the Group Chief Operating Officer.
Sevious is married to Anesu and they have three children, a boy and two girls.
The Board congratulates Sevious on his appointment and looks forward to his contributions.
Appointment: Peter Mnyama- Executive Director- Retail Chains
The Board would like to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Mnyama as Executive Director- Retail Chains with effect from 1 November 2023. A career fashion retailer with over 25 years' experience, Peter joined the Group as Merchandise Trainee back in 1998. He rose to Group Merchandise Controller in 2004 and later became Express Merchandise Executive. He later moved to Edcon in South Africa in 2008 and later returned to Zimbabwe as the Marketing and Sales Executive for Carousel Private Limited in 2013, a role he kept until 2016 when he became Merchandise Executive for the Jet Chain. In 2020 he became the Jet Chain Managing Director and then moved to become Edgars Chain Managing Director in 2022. Peter holds a BCom Honours degree in Marketing, an Executive Development Diploma from ICAZ and a number of Planning and Management Development qualifications.
Peter is married to Mary and they have been blessed with three children, a boy and two girls.
The Board congratulates Peter on his appointment and looks forward to his contributions.
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Appointment: Mark Robb- Non-Executive Director
The Board would like to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Robb as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 November 2023. Mark is a skilled IT professional with over 22 years multinational experience across Fintech, Banking, FMCG, Media, Manufacturing, and Agricultural sectors. He has a B.Com Honours Degree in Information Systems and Management from Rhodes University in South Africa and many other IT qualifications obtained from various Institutions.
The Board congratulates Mark on his appointment and looks forward to his contributions from his diverse ICT knowledge.
