Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. Edgars Stores Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDGR   ZW0009011231

EDGARS STORES LIMITED

(EDGR)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
25.50 ZWL    0.00%
06:16aEdgars Stores : Notice to Shareholders
PU
2022EDGARS STORES LIMITED : Annual Report
CO
2022EDGARS STORES LIMITED : Annual results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edgars Stores : Notice to Shareholders

04/14/2023 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1948, under Company Registration Number 379/1948)

Directors: T.N. Sibanda (Chairman), C.F. Dube, C. Claassen, T.N. Ndlovu (CEO), H. Vundla

(CFO), S. Mushosho, M. Hosack.

Registered Address: 9th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Relating to the extension of publication of reviewed results for the 52 weeks to 08

January 2023

The Board wishes to advise its stakeholders that following unanticipated delays in the finalization of the review process by our External Auditors, Edgars Stores Limited has sought and obtained approval from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to defer publication of the full year financial statements to on or before 08 May 2023.

Before the extension the ZSE regulations required us to have published on or before 08 April 2023.

By Order of the Board

S. Mate

Company Secretary

14 April 2023

Disclaimer

Edgars Stores Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 10:15:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EDGARS STORES LIMITED
06:16aEdgars Stores : Notice to Shareholders
PU
2022EDGARS STORES LIMITED : Annual Report
CO
2022EDGARS STORES LIMITED : Annual results
CO
2022Edgars Stores : FY21 Results & Audit Opinion
PU
2022EDGARS STORES LIMITED : 1st quarter report
CO
2021Edgars to Expand Online, Branch Network
AQ
2021EDGARS STORES LIMITED : 3rd quarter report
CO
2021EDGARS STORES LIMITED : Half-year report
CO
2021EDGARS STORES LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
2021South Africa's Vodacom bringing 70 businesses onto VodaPay 'super app'
RE
More news
Chart EDGARS STORES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Edgars Stores Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Tjeludo N. Ndlovu Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Happiness Vundla CFO & Independent Non-Executive Director
Thembinkosi Nkosana Sibanda Non-Executive Chairman
Mbuso Ndlovu Chief Information Technology Officer
Raymond Mlotshwa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDGARS STORES LIMITED168.42%0
INDITEX24.63%106 534
KERING19.58%76 806
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.12.77%70 091
ROSS STORES, INC.-10.24%35 638
HENNES & MAURITZ AB35.64%24 162
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer