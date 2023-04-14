Edgars Stores : Notice to Shareholders

(Incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1948, under Company Registration Number 379/1948)

Directors: T.N. Sibanda (Chairman), C.F. Dube, C. Claassen, T.N. Ndlovu (CEO), H. Vundla

(CFO), S. Mushosho, M. Hosack.

Registered Address: 9th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Relating to the extension of publication of reviewed results for the 52 weeks to 08

January 2023

The Board wishes to advise its stakeholders that following unanticipated delays in the finalization of the review process by our External Auditors, Edgars Stores Limited has sought and obtained approval from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to defer publication of the full year financial statements to on or before 08 May 2023.

Before the extension the ZSE regulations required us to have published on or before 08 April 2023.

By Order of the Board

S. Mate

Company Secretary

14 April 2023