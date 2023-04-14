Edgars Stores : Notice to Shareholders

(Incorporated in Zimbabwe in 1948, under Company Registration Number 379/1948)
Directors: T.N. Sibanda (Chairman), C.F. Dube, C. Claassen, T.N. Ndlovu (CEO), H. Vundla
(CFO), S. Mushosho, M. Hosack.
Registered Address: 9th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Relating to the extension of publication of reviewed results for the 52 weeks to 08
January 2023
The Board wishes to advise its stakeholders that following unanticipated delays in the finalization of the review process by our External Auditors, Edgars Stores Limited has sought and obtained approval from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to defer publication of the full year financial statements to on or before 08 May 2023.
Before the extension the ZSE regulations required us to have published on or before 08 April 2023.
By Order of the Board
S. Mate
Company Secretary
14 April 2023
Disclaimer
Edgars Stores Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 10:15:13 UTC.