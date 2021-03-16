Edge Data Solutions, Inc. Introduces the Crypt Keeper™ and Arctic™ Tank, Next Generation Immersion Cooling Technology Utilizing the World's Most Popular GPUs

Custom Enterprise Design and Optimization to Achieve up to 50% more Performance and Extend Equipment Life Cycle



ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EDGS ) (“EDSI” or the “Company”) a leading edge data center and cloud infrastructure provider announces the introduction of its newest product line designed specifically for enterprise crypto mining operations; the Crypt KeeperTM miner and ArcticTM Tank immersion data center in a box. EDSI focuses on offering next generation immersion cooling solutions with up to 90% energy savings, while increasing compute power and density. EDSI’s Arctic tank is one of the world’s most environmentally friendly data center solutions on the market.

As the price of crypto currency continues to fluctuate it has become increasingly difficult to find high performance and efficient miners. That is why EDSI is introducing its Arctic Tank and Crypt Keeper total mining solution. The Crypt Keeper Immersion miner is optimized to mine cryptocurrencies more efficiently and produces a return on investment faster. EDSI’s Artic Tank and Crypt Keeper is available for purchase and pre-order today here at https://edgedatasolutions.io/crypt-keeper-and-arctic-tanks/

EDSI’s Crypt Keeper rack mountable miners when paired with immersion cooled configurations can produce up to 50% higher hash rates and performance, while extending equipment life up to 30% longer. This is one of the first truly enterprise level crypto mining solutions in the market designed for immersion and combined with the Artic Tank, is one of the most flexible, energy efficient and powerful solutions in the market.



The Crypt Keeper Immersion miners are designed to offer maximum density with up to eight 3070 or 3080 GPUs in a single 2U server size available for order today. EDSI is currently accepting pre-orders on its Crypt Keeper Immersion servers with the just announced CMP 30HX. 40HX, 50HX and 90HX configurations we are offering a waitlist to be notified once these become available.

“We are excited to fill a gap in the market with an enterprise level product at a retail price point. I am proud of our EDSI team. They have delivered a truly extraordinary product for the global marketplace,” explains CEO Delray Wannemacher. “EDSI’s Crypt Keeper Immersion miners and Arctic Tank will without a doubt change the way that we look at crypto mining and how to help reduce its carbon footprint. The current boom in cryptocurrency confirms our timing to invest in this space is right. This is the first of several solutions EDSI plans to release this year.”

EDSI’s flexibility is unparalleled in the market today with our Crypt Keeper miner designed with upgrade options to meet other computing demands such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), virtual desktop, video rendering, machine learning (ML) or other high-performance compute (HPC) needs, increasing the versatility of EDSI’s total data center solutions.

The Arctic Tank, immersion data centers range from 25kW in a 12U tank up to 200kW in a single 50U, with options for a containerized 2MW solution up to EDSI’s 7.5MW plus build out. This allows EDSI to offer a total data center solution to meet a wide variety of professional crypto mining needs to scale as rapidly and efficiently as needed.

EDSI has partnered with Lightspeed Hosting to expand options for customers that need to host and manage their Crypt Keeper miners and Arctic Tanks.

For purchasing, pre-ordering or more information visit:

https://edgedatasolutions.io/crypt-keeper-and-arctic-tanks/

About Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

Is an industry-leading edge data center and cloud infrastructure provider. EDSI’s proprietary Edge Performance Platform (EPP) allows us to deploy next generation edge data centers where they are needed most. EDSI’s data centers provide next-generation immersion cooling technology that improves performance, reduces energy costs and latency. We serve more computing power to key industries including, fintech, cloud gaming, telecom 5G, 3D/video/AI rendering, video streaming, remote desktop, IoT, and autonomous vehicles. For more information on Edge Data Solutions, Inc. please visit: https://EdgeDataSolutions.io/ and for the latest news and updates subscribe at https://edgedatasolutions.io/investor-relations/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. Therefore, current and prospective security holders are cautioned that there also can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by Edge Data Solutions or any other person that the objectives and plans of Edge Data Solutions will be achieved in any specified time frame, if at all. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Levi Volk

Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

270-767-6712

Media@EDSI.io