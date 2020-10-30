Edge Data Solutions, Inc. Partners with LightSpeed Hosting, LLC to Become Exclusive Immersion Partner for Medina Datacenter

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 30, 2020– Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EDGS ) (“EDSI” or the “Company”) a leading-edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure company announces that they have partnered with Lightspeed Hosting, LLC looking to build one of the nation’s first hybrid air-cooled and immersion cooled datacenters in the country.



Lightspeed Hosting, LLC located in Medina, Ohio where they already have a datacenter where they provide colocation services, virtual desktop and even fiber internet connectivity to customers in the local area and around the globe. The immersion cooling datacenters that EDSI provide give Lightspeed the opportunity to save money on power, reducing energy costs and improving the computing power in their facility. Also, EDSI would be Lightspeeds exclusive immersion partner turning current and future datacenters into hybrid cooled solutions.

Edge Data Solutions will offer Lightspeed exclusive custom designed solutions for both Virtual Desktop and Colocation, which will maximize the profitability, efficiency and minimize costs for each of their line of revenues. Part of expanding their Edge Performance Platform, EDSI will look to generate revenues by offering colocation, management and even custom-built servers into each datacenter sold.

“We understand that we are an emerging company in a market that is going to grow exponentially over the next several years. This partnership with Lightspeed allows us to prove that we will be leaders in the edge computing space. We want to build out a decentralized edge datacenter network and create immersion cooled datacenters across the country,” says Delray Wannemacher, CEO of Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

About Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

Is an industry-leading edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure provider. EDSI’s proprietary Edge Performance Platform (EPP) allows us to deploy next generation edge datacenters where they are needed most. EDSI’s datacenters provide next-generation immersion cooling technology that improves performance, reduces energy costs and latency. Key industries we serve more computing power to are fintech, cloud gaming, telecom 5G, 3D/video/AI rendering, video streaming, remote desktop, IoT, autonomous vehicles.

For more information visit our website: https://edgedatasolutions.io/ and to receive future press releases enter your email at https://edgedatasolutions.io/investor-relations/

About Lightspeed Hosting, LLC

Centrally located between Cleveland and Akron in Medina, Ohio, LightSpeed Hosting serves clients around the globe. With our diverse service offerings, competitive pricing and award-winning team, you can rest assured there’s no solution too complex for us to handle.

For more information visit their website: https://www.lightspeedhosting.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. Therefore, current and prospective security holders are cautioned that there also can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by Edge Data Solutions or any other person that the objectives and plans of Edge Data Solutions will be achieved in any specified time frame, if at all. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Levi Volk

Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

270-767-6712

Media@EDSI.io