  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDGH   GB00B44VMB16

EDGE PERFORMANCE VCT PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(EDGH)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:00 2023-02-28 am EST
45.50 GBX    0.00%
11:14aEdge Performance shares suspended ahead of liquidation wish
AN
02/21UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/05Edge Performance Vct Public : Recommended proposal for the members' voluntary liquidation of the Company, proposed related party transaction and Notice of General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edge Performance shares suspended ahead of liquidation wish

02/28/2023 | 11:14am EST
Edge Performance VCT PLC - London-based investment company - Says 85% of shares cast vote for liquidation of company. UK Financial Conduct Authority says it temporarily suspended Edge Performance's shares at the investment company's request.

Earlier February, it proposed voluntary liquidation of the company, after noting "significant" reduction in net asset value. Its NAV total return per share fell 44% to 144.45 pence on August 31 from 259.38p on February 28 last year.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 12,4 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net income 2022 11,7 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net cash 2022 12,3 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,26x
Yield 2022 43,1%
Capitalization 4,88 M 5,87 M 5,87 M
EV / Sales 2021 -7,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terry A. Back Chairman
Howard Emerson Flight Independent Non-Executive Director
Aubrey Thomas Brocklebank Non-Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Non-Executive Director
