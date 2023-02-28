Edge Performance shares suspended ahead of liquidation wish

Edge Performance VCT PLC - London-based investment company - Says 85% of shares cast vote for liquidation of company. UK Financial Conduct Authority says it temporarily suspended Edge Performance's shares at the investment company's request.

Earlier February, it proposed voluntary liquidation of the company, after noting "significant" reduction in net asset value. Its NAV total return per share fell 44% to 144.45 pence on August 31 from 259.38p on February 28 last year.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.